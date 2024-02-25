Manchester United have been far from impressive this season, with inconsistency being the most appropriate word to describe Erik ten Hag’s team.

After winning their last four Premier League games, the Red Devils were handed a 2-1 home defeat by Fulham yesterday.

This result highlighted the lack of depth and quality of those backup players. However, the most concerning aspect is that some of those individuals are being paid by the club to offer very little success on the field.

It’s well known that United have been taken advantage of in the transfer market and by players demanding high wages, but let’s take a look at a player that has cost them millions over the past two seasons.

Christian Eriksen’s salary at Man Utd

Christian Eriksen moved to Man United on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, in an attempt to provide technical quality, creativity, and, most importantly, depth to the United team.

Last season, the 32-year-old was heavily relied upon by Ten Hag, often deploying the number ten by trade in a defensive role alongside Casemiro. Eriksen started 28 Premier League games over the campaign, registering eight assists.

However, to secure Eriksen’s services, United offered him a three-year contract, which sees him earn £150k-per-week without bonuses.

This means that over last season and this campaign, the former Tottenham Hotspur star will have cost the Red Devils a huge £15.6m in wages, as per Capology.

What Eriksen earns compared to the United squad

This season, Eriksen hasn’t been able to live up to the standards he set prior to his ankle injury last season, and in November, he suffered another setback that kept him out for eight matches.

Nonetheless, the number 14 has played in 16 Premier League games this campaign, making nine starts and contributing with just a solitary goal. Indeed, he is beginning to get exposed for his lack of athleticism and also his defensive ability.

This was highlighted in his performance against Bayern Munich in the 4-3 defeat in the Champions League last September, when he lost all five of his duels and was dribbled past twice while also conceding a penalty, with creator Liam Canning tweeting:

“Eriksen a passenger, unfortunately, in games like these. Completely overrun in midfield and isolated.”

Man Utd's Salary Rank Player Weekly wage Casemiro £350k Raphael Varane £340k Marcus Rashford £300k Anthony Martial & Mason Mount £250k Bruno Fernandes £240k Antony £200k Jadon Sancho & Harry Maguire £190k Luke Shaw & Christian Eriksen £150k Lisandro Martinez £120k Via Capology

With his performances declining and Eriksen firmly taking up the role as backup, it is fair to say that he is costing the club far too much for what he is currently offering on the field.

The Dane did feature in the defeat versus Fulham, but his lack of ability to cover ground was taken advantage of by Adama Traore, which ultimately handed Fulham all three points.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems to reportedly have the same viewpoint, with Eriksen one of the names on the list of players that have question marks over their future at the club, and considering he is the ninth most paid player, it is reasonable to presume he could be out the door at the end of the season.