Since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, every manager of Manchester United has failed to return the club to its glory days.

Unfortunately, it seems that Erik ten Hag will be the next boss to face the sack, having coached the Red Devils to a current seventh-place position in the Premier League with a goal difference of -1.

Although it’s been reported that the Dutchman won’t part ways with the club until the end of the season, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will likely start his rebuild with a new boss at the helm.

But who are the options? Well, one is particularly eye-catching having proven himself to be a serial winner.

Ratcliffe has drawn up a manager list for Man United

According to a claim from Ben Jacobs via GiveMeSport, Zinedine Zidane could feature on Man Utd's manager list this summer.

Jacobs said: "Zinedine Zidane will almost certainly be on the succession planning list. Being on the succession planning list doesn't necessarily mean you'll get any contact or get offered the job. It just means that you're part of a collection of names that are there to explore. Then, if a change is made, that list will be whittled down.”

This was confirmed following a report from French outlet L’Equipe via GiveMeSport, who mentioned that the former Real Madrid boss would favour a move to Old Trafford over Bayern Munich.

Zidane is reportedly keeping an eye on the current situation at the Red Devils, as well as the circumstances at Bayern.

Zidane’s managerial career so far

Being widely regarded as one of the best players of all time is such a prestigious honour in itself, but to also go on to become an elite manager is a feat very few achieve.

Zidane started his career in the coaching department as an assistant manager for Real Madrid back in 2013, but just a year later, he took on the role as Real Madrid Castilla boss.

However, it wasn’t until January 2016 that he really developed as a coach, becoming the boss of Madrid and boasting one of the most impressive records around.

Over 149 matches, Zidane’s Madrid won an unbelievable 105 matches, losing just 16 times, while also winning three consecutive Champions League titles from 2015/16 to 2017/18, which proves he’s a master of the competition.

Zidane's Managerial Honours Honour Times Won Champions League 3 World's Best Club Coach 2 FIFA Club World Cup 2 Spanish Champion 2 UEFA SuperCup 2 Spanish Super Cup 2 Via Transfermarkt

The 51-year-old is the true definition of a winner, which is exactly the type of manager missing at United right now.

A reason why the Frenchman may be preferred over other managers' is simply due to the fact that his preferred system and formation is a 4-3-3, which fits the current United squad like a glove.

The most important aspect to the success of Los Blancos under Zidane was the midfield trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos, and a midfield trio of Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, and a new defensive midfielder could replicate that, due to the two ball-playing eights and a destroyer behind them.

However, on top of being “tactical genius,” as called by pundit Steve McManaman, Zidane is also a brilliant man-manager who knows how to get the best out of every individual on the field, which is an aspect Ten Hag has struggled with in particular this season, with the Jadon Sancho situation rather epitomising that.

Furthermore, the mentality of not accepting anything below the supposed standard of Man United has slipped away under Ten Hag, and the hiring of Zidane would certainly put an end to that. He knows exactly what it means to be the boss at a top European club.

Despite the fact that the three-time Champions League-winning coach has been out of action since 2021, he would instantly improve the Red Devils if he were to join, at least ensuring that the foundations for success are laid out, which they currently aren’t under the Dutch boss, as shown displayed against Coventry City on Sunday.