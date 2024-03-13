Manchester United have struggled on every front this season, with a lack of squad depth costing the side.

Erik ten Hag’s side failed to acquire any new additions in the January transfer window, which may turn out to be the wrong decision.

However, the Red Devils were active in regards to letting players leave the club, with multiple moving elsewhere in Europe on loan deals.

That said, not all of them are enjoying their time away from their parent club, failing to make an impression in different surroundings, with one player in particular finding it difficult to adjust to La Liga while earning more than Kobbie Mainoo in the process.

What Kobbie Mainoo earns at Man Utd

The rise of Mainoo this season has been absolutely fantastic, from suffering an injury in pre-season to becoming one of the players that Ten Hag can rely on the most.

At just 18 years old, the versatile midfielder has started Man United’s last 12 Premier League games, making 14 starts in total.

Having just graduated from the United Academy, Mainoo’s wage is among the lowest in the squad, earning £10k-per-week. This equates to £520k per year over the four years remaining on his contract.

However, it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that United are already in talks to improve Mainoo’s contract, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe viewing him as a vital player in the Red Devils project, which would then see him earn more than one of his struggling colleagues.

Hannibal Mejbri’s salary and time at Sevilla

Hannibal Mejbri began the 23/24 campaign with Man United’s first team, where he made five appearances in the Premier League and also made his first Champions League start against Galatasaray.

However, his most memorable moment in a United shirt this campaign must be his absolutely stunning strike against Brighton & Hove Albion after replacing Casemiro as a second-half substitute.

Since the 5 foot 10 midfielder's small spell of game time at the start of the campaign, he’s struggled to get minutes, often sitting on the bench for the full game or coming on with moments to go.

Therefore, Mejbri was sent on loan to Sevilla in January in an attempt to get experience and vital minutes under his belt. But that hasn’t exactly gone to plan, as he’s made four appearances, with two yellow cards being all he can show for his performances.

At the Spanish club, the Tunisian is earning just over £15k-per-week, as per Capology, which is more than what Mainoo is currently earning at Man United, despite it still being among the lowest wage per week in the United squad, as you can see by the table below.

Man United's Lowest Earners Player Weekly wage Amad Diallo £28.8k Hannibal Mejbri £15k Kobbie Mainoo £10k Willy Kambwala £7.5k Shola Shoretire £5k Via Capology

The difference between the two is clear in terms of quality and what they can offer Man United, but at one point, Mejbri was even compared to Luka Modric by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig in regards to his technique, vision, and playmaking ability, which seems like the perfect description for Mainoo rather than the Sevilla loanee.

Overall, the loan move to Spain for Mejbri has been somewhat of a disaster, with the player struggling to impress, and based on Mainoo’s showings, it’s crazy to think the 21-year-old is earning a higher wage. That surely won't be the case for long, though, with Ratcliffe potentially using the Tunisian midfielder to gather precious funds in the summer.