After a long campaign filled with disappointment and frustration, Manchester United ended the 2023/24 season in triumph.

Erik ten Hag’s side played with belief and togetherness, which helped them lift the FA Cup over Manchester City while also securing them a spot in the Europa League for next season.

This wasn’t only a massive boost for the squad, but it also gave Sir Jim Ratcliffe a better chance at acquiring his targets, with the benefit of playing in Europe now also a selling point.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a long-term Man United target who could just become their own version of Phil Foden.

Man Utd’s search for a new attacker

As per a report from TEAMtalk, Man Utd will look to make Michael Olise one of their first signings under the reign of Ratcliffe.

At this moment in time, the Red Devils are “leading the race for him,” having already made numerous contacts with the French forward’s representatives. It's stated talks will continue to take place over the coming weeks.

However, Chelsea are also desperate to make Olise one of the key players in their rebuild, which could become an issue for United.

Nonetheless, in order to drag the star away from Crystal Palace, teams must pay his £60m release clause, which may give United an advantage as the Blues could turn to alternatives.

How Olise compares to Foden

Man City’s Foden has truly developed into a world-class star over the last few seasons in particular, becoming a true winner who has led his club to continuous success.

The number 47 has been instrumental this season, especially in the top flight, helping City to their fourth consecutive title and claiming the Premier League Player of the Season award.

His contribution was certainly worthy of the honour, as the England international scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in 35 appearances.

This is the exact type of player that Ratcliffe desperately wants to sign for the Red Devils, one that can help transform the club, and Olise could just be that exact individual.

Foden vs Olise 23/24 Premier League Stats Stats (per game) Foden Olise Goals 0.60 0.71 Assists 0.25 0.42 Shots 3.31 3.95 Key passes 2.30 2.54 Shot-creating actions 4.54 5.79 Carries into final third 2.49 3.53 Via FBref

Olise and Foden boasted very similar numbers in the league this season, with the Eagle even registering better statistics in a host of important areas. That's rather remarkable considering the former doesn’t play for the best team in the world.

FBref classify the duo as similar players, which is mainly due to their ability to score and create, which makes them both elite talents, and of course, they have technical class in abundance.

There’s also the similarity that they both possess magical left feet, yet also boast the ability to use their weaker side to great effect, making them far more unpredictable to defend against.

However, what the previous statistics don’t display is that the “magic” Olise, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, has scored ten goals and assisted six in just 14 starts, which is just two contributions behind Bruno Fernandes and four more than second-place Rasmus Hojlund.

Therefore, it’s clear that if the 22-year-old were to join, he’d have an enormous impact on the squad, in a similar manner to United’s noisy neighbours’ ace Foden.