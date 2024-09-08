Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing an "amazing" Premier League player, with his experience and leadership a key reason despite going against INEOS' strategy of targeting young stars with big potential.

Man Utd manager & transfer latest

Erik ten Hag once again finds himself under significant pressure to keep his job as manager, following a disappointing start to the new season. Two defeats in three matches have already come the Red Devils' way, including a 3-0 loss at home to bitter rivals Liverpool, with supporters divided when it comes to wanting to keep the Dutchman or seeing him sacked.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate has been touted as a potential replacement for Ten Hag if he is relieved of his duties, but it looks as though he has enough credit in the bank for the time being, having won a trophy in each of his two seasons in charge of United to date, beating Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final.

Away from the managerial situation, there is still a chance for the Red Devils to sign free agents and Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to the club. The Frenchman left Juventus at the end of last season but is yet to find another club, and he could be an inspired addition if the wages are appropriate.

The 29-year-old is a proven winner, clinching league title glory seven times in his career, and he is the most valuable free agent on the market currently, according to Transfermarkt, at £29.5m. United will also be looking at future business in January and next summer, and they appear to have eyes on a Premier League player.

Man Utd eyeing "amazing" Premier League stalwart

According to a report from Spain via Give Me Sport, Manchester United are keen on signing Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk, with his "experience and leadership" standing out to them. The 32-year-old isn't out of contract with the Seagulls until the summer of 2026, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe could hope to lure him to Old Trafford in one of the upcoming transfer windows, with Transfermarkt setting his current value at £10m.

Dunk certainly represents a surprise target, with the report stating as much, with his career at the opposite end of the spectrum to the players INEOS have signed so far, but he could be a shrewd signing for United.

Granted, they would find it hard to offer him regular minutes once Leny Yoro is fit and Matthijs de Ligt looks at his sharpest - Lisandro Martinez is surely the first centre-back on Ten Hag's team sheet, too - but he now has a wealth of experience and could jump at the chance to play for a huge club before it is too late.

Meanwhile, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has heaped praise on his captain at the Amex Stadium, having responded impressively to making a mistake at Arsenal last weekend: "He knows it was not the best defending but for me a leader is how you react. Every player on the pitch makes a mistake. To react like this, still asking for the ball, still playing like the assist for the draw for us, it is amazing how he reacted to this mistake."

It is easy to see why United fans may not overly love this transfer rumour, given Dunk's advancing years, but he could be an upgrade on Harry Maguire and prove to be an excellent squad option for a few years.