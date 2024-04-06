Manchester United are eyeing up a shock move for a Premier League star this summer as his current side look to battle financial fair play concerns, it has emerged.

Ten Hag's defensive crisis continues

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag saw his defensive woes continue against Chelsea as he lost another two to injury. Already without Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez for the next month through injuries picked up in the 1-1 draw to Brentford, the Red Devils have also lost Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw to long term injuries, meaning that Diogo Dalot has often been deployed at left-back this season, to mixed results.

At half time against Chelsea, they lost Raphael Varane through an injury that he had been battling for much of the first half at Stamford Bridge, where he was replaced by Jonny Evans, himself only just back from injury. The veteran defender lasted little more than 20 minutes though. Another injury saw him replaced by youngster Willy Kambwala, and sees Manchester United's defence stretched beyond bare bones, with no recognised left back and just Harry Maguire as a senior option at centre back ahead of a clash with Liverpool.

That results have suffered is not entirely surprising, though the performances have been far more concerning for Ten Hag and the new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with his side conceding the most shots in the Premier League in 2024. Clearly then, improvements are needed at the back, and the Red Devils could be about to land one if Ratcliffe gets his way.

Villa defender on United's wishlist

Now, a report from Football Transfers claims that United could once more make a move for Ezri Konsa this summer amid impending financial fair play concerns for Aston Villa. The defender, who can play as a right back or centre-back, has been a shining light for Unai Emery's side this season and made his England debut over the March international break.

Ezri Konsa vs Manchester United defenders PL 23/24 Ezri Konsa Harry Maguire Lisandro Martinez Appearances 28 18 9 Pass accuracy 92% 83.2% 92.3% Tackles + interceptions per 90 2.47 2.64 2.34 Aerial Duels won 68.6% 76.5% 37.5%

The report claims that United are looking to target "younger, homegrown talents", and have Konsa on their wishlist after interest in him last summer. The Englishman penned a new contract at Villa Park at the time, with the club more than doubling his £30,000 per week wages to keep him in the Midlands amid interest from Old Trafford.

If given the choice, Villa would obviously prefer to keep their star, whose game has improved significantly this season. Sky Sports journalist Dan Bardell labelled him a "complete" defender that can do "everything" after his impressive start to the season.

“He’s actually unlocked new things in his game that we hadn’t really seen before as well, in terms of his ball progression in bringing the ball out from the defence", he explained.

“He didn’t play it safe before, but these weren’t really things that you saw from him and he’s kind of developed alongside Emery now as this complete centre-back. If you’re looking to tick things off that a modern-day centre-back can do, Konsa can do everything".

However, Villa posted losses of almost £120m last year, and there is concern that sales may be necessary to continue their upward progression. Should that prove the case, United may well look to take advantage.