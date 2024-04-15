Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed their purchase of a 27.7% stake in Manchester United in February, the rumours of a new manager and several new players have been swirling non-stop.

Whilst question marks remain over the future of Erik ten Hag, there is no apparent decision from INEOS either way.

However, what is easier to sound out are the decisions on the futures of some players. Indeed, United stars including Raphael Varane and Casemiro could be shown the exit door this summer.

Casemiro’s likely departure could pave the way for a mini rebuild in midfield for United, with money to spend in INEOS’s first summer. One name the Red Devils have been constantly linked with is Amadou Onana of Everton, and they could secure his signature for a £48m fee.

However, he might not be the only Premier League midfielder whom United could make a move for this summer. They are linked with a shock move for one of the league’s best midfielders, who could prove to be an eventual replacement for club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Man Utd plotting move for Premier League superstar

According to reports from Spain, United could well be set to go head-to-head with arch-rivals Manchester City for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who has been of longstanding interest to Pep Guardiola.

City came close to signing the Brazil international last season before an investigation by the FA into illegal gambling, which was ended earlier this year, ended any potential move for Paqueta to the Etihad.

The fee both Manchester clubs would have to pay West Ham is £85m. The Brazilian has a release clause of that value, and it seems highly unlikely West Ham would be willing to negotiate a lesser price.

It would be the Hammers’ second substantial sale in two seasons. They sold club captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for a club record £105m last summer, which they were able to reinvest into their squad and continue to mount a challenge for European places in the Premier League.

How Paqueta would fit in at Man Utd

Rice, who played with Paqueta for one season at the London Stadium in 2022/23, described his former teammate as “mind-boggling” last season when the pair were getting ready to play the Europa Conference League final, which they won.

It is easy to see why Rice described Paqueta like this. The Brazilian has been superb this season, currently sitting on four goals and six assists in 26 Premier League games. He also has four goals in the Europa League. He possesses typical Brazilian flair with the ball at his feet and is a pure entertainer when dribbling.

Paqueta is one of the most creative players in the Premier League this season. According to Sofascore, no West Ham player has created more big chances than the Brazilian, with 11, and only James Ward-Prowse has the same amount.

His 6.79 progressive passes and 5.24 final third passes per 90 minutes are some of the best in the Premier League. As per Fbref, these numbers place Paqueta in the top 5% and the top 2% respectively amongst the Premier League’s attacking midfielders and wingers. This shows the sheer creative force and progressive outlet that Paqueta is.

At 26-year-old Paqueta could become the eventual replacement for Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford. His numbers are very similar to United’s captain. Fernandes averages 5.16 final third passes and an incredible 8.26 progressive passes per 90 minutes. This places him in the top 3% and top 2% respectively, according to Fbref. The numbers suggest that from a creative point of view, it would not necessarily be an upgrade for United.

Paqueta potentially improves United’s midfield with his work off the ball. The 26-year-old is wonderful out of possession, and it reflects in his stats. Paqueta makes 3.23 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes this season, which places him in the top 8%. In comparison, Fernandes manages just 2.81, placing him in the best 15%.

With his seven ball recoveries which ranks him in the top 2%, and 2.05 aerial duels won per 90 minutes, which sits him among the best 7%, he is an elite all-phase number eight. If United do not wish to replace Fernandes right away, Paqueta could well fit into this side alongside him, and a destroyer at the base of midfield.

What happens to Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount is another question, and is something that requires serious thought if United truly want to pursue a deal for Paqueta. Regardless, he could prove to be an astute signing for United and help take them to the next level under INOES.