Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS really admire a "genius" manager as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, according to TalkSPORT's Anil Kandola.

Man Utd manager latest

The Red Devils finished a hugely disappointing season in positive fashion on Sunday afternoon, following a 2-0 win away to Brighton in the Premier League. That hasn't done too much to change the managerial situation at the club, however, with Ten Hag still under pressure to keep his job.

The Dutchman still has the FA Cup final against Manchester City to come on Saturday afternoon, and the result at Wembley could have a big say on his future. A host of individuals have already been touted as possible replacements, should Ratcliffe decide to sack him, with Thomas Tuchel emerging as a strong early candidate.

The German will leave Bayern Munich this summer, immediately making him more attainable, and he is seen as United's potential answer to Jurgen Klopp at Old Trafford. England boss Gareth Southgate has also been backed to come in as Ten Hag's successor, with former Liverpool defender Jason McAteer recently claiming that a current player has told him that he is heading to the club after Euro 2024.

They are just a few of the names who have been mentioned, assuming Ten Hag doesn't manage to keep his job, and now a significant update has emerged regarding another rumoured target.

Ratcliffe likes "genius" manager for Man Utd

Taking to X, Red Devils fan and TalkSPORT pundit Kandola claimed that Ratcliffe and INEOS are fans of Roberto De Zerbi, seeing him as an ideal fit after his departure from Brighton:

"In light of the news Roberto De Zerbi will be leaving Brighton, do NOT be surprised if he’s linked with the Man United job over the next couple of days. I’m told he has big admirers within the INEOS structure and fits the mould of what the new ownership are looking for."

There are certainly plenty of positives when it comes to United potentially appointing De Zerbi this summer, with the Italian doing an impressive job at Brighton, playing eye-catching football and guiding the Seagulls to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

His stock has arguably fallen a little in recent months, mainly due to his side's season petering out, but he is a huge talent if you go by his own players' comments, with Adam Lallana saying recently: "It's important that they (fans) keep sticking with the lads and stick with the manager, because we've got a genius here - there's no other way to put that."

There is no guarantee that Ten Hag will be sacked, of course, although a heavy cup final defeat to City could be the straw that broke the camel's back.