Manchester United won back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since November this week.

The latest of those victories was a 3-0 beating of West Ham in what was almost a perfect day at the office for Erik ten Hag.

This was United's first clean sheet in five Premier League games, but let's take a look at who could become the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

Man United's search for a centre-back

According to a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Man United "are above all" other teams in the race for Juventus central defender Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian is contracted to Juve until 2028, and the club is keen to keep him.

However, it is reported that a fee of over £60m could tempt the Old Lady into selling their star defender.

Lisandro Martinez's dream partner

Lisandro Martinez is by far Man United's best centre-back, with even the official United website writing an article titled "Why everybody loves Lisandro Martinez." When he's fit, there aren't many, if any, defenders in the world that the Red Devils faithful would replace him with.

However, the 26-year-old has only started seven Premier League games all season after picking up a campaign-ending injury in April. His return to the side has seen United pick up consecutive victories, but in the most recent game against West Ham, he picked up a knock that is set to keep him out for eight weeks.

The former Ajax ace will be looking towards next season as a fresh start, and he could have a new partner by then, in the form of Bremer. The Brazilian has been immense this season for Juventus, and his most recent performance against Inter highlights what he's all about.

Bremer's Stats vs Inter Stats Bremer Minutes 95 Clearances 9 Tackles 3 Aerial duels won 6/8 Key passes 1 Pass accuracy % 91% Possession lost 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, Bremer is a player who simply loves to defend, as highlighted by his nine clearances, three tackles, and the fact he plays in a side that has 11 clean sheets in 23 Serie A games.

This makes him similar to Martinez, who ranked in the top 10% for tackles in the Premier League last season, as per FBref. Bremer also won six of his eight aerial duels, which proves he is dominant in the air, which is a vital attribute to have next to the number 6 who ranks in the bottom 93% for aerials won.

The South American duo are also extremely comfortable in possession, as displayed by Bremer's touches and pass accuracy, and Martinez's passes completed being in the top 17% for the Europa League last season.

However, what will elevate United is their ability to progress the play and instigate attacking scenarios, with Bremer completing one key pass against Inter and the Red Devils rock making 7.15 passes into the final third per game.

However, their physical profiles do differ, with the World Cup winner standing at 5 foot 9 and Bremer being 6 foot 2. The Brazilian is also known for his "speed and strength," as per journalist Siavoush Fallahi, which will complement Martinez perfectly.

Overall, the signing of Bremer would provide United with much more control in possession and out of it, just like Martinez does. The 26-year-old would be the dream partner for the Argentine.