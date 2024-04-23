Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are pushing to agree an early deal to sign their "top target", according to a new update.

Ratcliffe making moves

It has been a busy start to 2024 at Old Trafford, with new co-owner Ratcliffe looking to make his mark in Manchester. He has already agreed to bring in chief executive Omar Berrada from Manchester City, whereas Jason Wilcox is also arriving from Southampton as technical director, with the pair knowing each other from their time at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, Dan Ashworth is on course to come in as sporting director, although the Red Devils are still looking to strike an early deal with Newcastle United.

A new ‘Wembley of the North’ has also been mooted by Ratcliffe to replace Old Trafford, and in the dugout, a managerial change has been rumoured. Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and another former Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, have both been heavily linked to replace Erik ten Hag.

In regards to transfer targets, Ratcliffe and co have identified Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as their “top target”, with a new update now coming to light.

Man Utd making early Jarrad Branthwaite move

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are pushing ahead to agree an early deal with Everton for Branthwaite and are ready to make him the first signing of the Ratcliffe and INEOS era.

The “top target” is seen as the “long-term answer” to United’s defensive problems, with previous reports suggesting Everton will be demanding £80m for his services.

You can see why centre-back is a priority area for the Red Devils this summer, especially after Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City. Injuries to multiple defenders meant that Casemiro had to partner Harry Maguire at the back, with the Englishman admitting after that he too was also playing through the pain.

Branthwaite had been identified as the priority replacement for Raphael Varane who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, and by the looks of things, he’d be an upgrade on the Frenchman based off this season's stats.

23/24 Premier League Jarrad Branthwaite Raphael Varane Appearances 30 21 Sofascore rating 7.01 6.92 Ground duel success rate 69% 58% Ball recoveries per game 5.6 3.1 Tackles + interceptions per game 3.5 1.6 Stats via Sofascore

He came in for praise from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher recently, with the former Liverpool defender calling Branthwaite “outstanding” and “special”.

"Branthwaite has been outstanding. I think this lad is pretty special. He's a big part of why Everton in my eyes have a good chance of staying up, him and his partnership with [James] Tarkowski."

Still just 21 years of age, the Englishman could prove to be a shrewd signing by Ratcliffe and co, both in te short and long term, and by the looks of things, United are trying to get ahead of the game with an early agreement.