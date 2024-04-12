Erik ten Hag has had to deal with plenty of problems at Manchester United this season, from injuries to player underperformance.

However, one issue that the Dutch boss has been unable to find a solution for thus far is his struggling midfield.

It’s clear that Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are guaranteed to start for the Red Devils, but neither Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, nor Scott McTominay have been able to nail down the role next to the 18-year-old.

Therefore, it’s not surprising to see that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to strengthen the midfield department this summer, with one particular player potentially being a brilliant partner for Mainoo.

Man Utd’s search for a midfielder continues

According to a report from CalcioMercato, Man United are keeping an eye on Adrien Rabiot’s current situation.

The French midfielder currently plays for Juventus in Italy, but a hurdle has been hit during a contract renewal, and this has opened the door for Ratcliffe to eye a swoop for him.

Rabiot’s current deal at the Serie A club expires in the summer, which means that there’s the potential that he could leave on a free transfer.

It’s reported that the midfielder is keen to play in the Premier League, which may play into United’s hands, but they will face competition from Newcastle United for his signature, with both clubs having looked into a deal for the France international.

Adrien Rabiot could prove to be a bargain

Since joining Juventus in 2019, Rabiot has been a constant figure in the starting lineup, and that’s continued to be the case this season.

The 29-year-old has featured in 25 Serie A matches this campaign, starting 24, where he’s been deployed as a box-to-box in a midfield three.

Massimiliano Allegri has handed the former Paris Saint-Germain ace the freedom to venture forward if the opportunity presents itself, as shown by his seven goal contributions, but he’s also played a huge role in helping Juve keep 14 clean sheets.

Rabiot’s endless energy and superb engine allow him to perform this role with ease, which would make him the ideal partner for Mainoo, who’s currently undertaking an impossible task in the midfield.

Rabiot's 23/24 Serie A Stats Stats (per game) Rabiot Pass accuracy 84% Passes completed 30.6 Tackles 1.8 Balls recovered 4.9 Dribbled past 0.4 Duels won 5.6 Via Sofascore

As you can see from the table above, Rabiot is a relatively well-rounded player who is comfortable during both in-possession and out-of-possession duties.

Due to Juventus having less possession than their opposition this season on average, the number 25’s technical ability is somewhat shackled, hence why his pass accuracy and completion aren’t particularly high, but he would certainly be able to showcase that more alongside Mainoo, who’s known for being a technical master.

However, Rabiot is particularly strong at carrying the ball, completing 2.2 progressive carries per game, according to FBref. This proves that he can cover ground with ease, which is what United have lacked massively.

Additionally, the “impressive” left-footed ace, as dubbed by journalist Julien Laurens, often impacts the game defensively due to his athleticism, which will inevitably make Mainoo’s job much easier, as the number 37 is having to cover huge spaces due to Casemiro’s lack of mobility.

Overall, it’s not guaranteed that Rabiot would walk into the starting lineup even if he were to join, but to sign someone of his quality on a free transfer could prove to be a brilliant deal, based on the aforementioned relationship he could have on the pitch with Mainoo whilst being signed on a free transfer.