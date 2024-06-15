Now that Erik ten Hag will remain the manager of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe can start to put his transfer plans into place.

A striker is wanted, as well as a right-winger, but the position with the most priority is at centre half, with Jarrad Branthwaite seemingly being the main target.

In the last 48 hours, it’s been reported that the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with the England international, with the next step being an agreement with Everton.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a current United player who earns four times more than Branthwaite, despite failing to justify his salary on the field.

Luke Shaw’s Man Utd career

Almost a decade ago, Man United signed 18-year-old Luke Shaw for £30m, making him one of the most expensive teenagers at the time.

The highly-rated left-back impressed during the 2013/14 season at boyhood club Southampton, starting 35 times as they finished eighth.

However, his first campaign at Old Trafford was ruined by injuries, with him missing 31 matches through four separate setbacks.

His second year in Manchester was supposed to be a fresh start where he had the opportunity to develop into the star he promised, but a tibia and fibula fracture in September saw him miss the entire season.

Luke Shaw’s salary at Man United

Unfortunately, injuries have been the story of his United career, making him known for being an unreliable player who’s unable to string a run of games together.

Sadly, Shaw spent most of last season on the sidelines, missing 34 games across all competitions, in what was an incredibly frustrating period.

The number 23 made just 12 starts in the Premier League, but it’s looking likely that he will feature for England at the European Championship in Germany.

Yet, what’s even more disappointing, is just how important and brilliant Shaw is when he’s on the field, with football creator Liam Canning even labelling him “phenomenal.”

MUFC Players That Earn Less Than Shaw Player Wage P/W Luke Shaw £150k Lisandro Martinez £120k Diogo Dalot £85k Rasmus Hojlund £85k Alejandro Garnacho £50k *Jarrad Branthwaite* £35k Via Capology

Nonetheless, despite what Shaw can bring to the team when he plays, the sheer lack of reliability and availability makes his £150k-per-week salary seem way too high.

This equates to £7.8m-per-year, without even adding on the fact that the 28-year-old earns £2.6m extra in bonuses per season.

Even though Shaw isn’t one of the highest earners at the Red Devils, his wage is much higher than that of players who offered a lot more last season, such as Diogo Dalot, Rasmus Hojlund, and Alejandro Garnacho.

However, it’s the fact that he earns four times more than Branthwaite that’s rather shocking, especially considering the quality that the centre-back possesses.

Furthermore, Shaw still has three years left on his current contract, and given his injury record, it may be best to move on from the former Saints ace, and United’s interest in signing a new left-back this summer indicates Ratcliffe has a similar opinion.