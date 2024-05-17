It’s a well-known fact that Manchester United’s season has been appalling, yet despite the underperformance of some individuals, others have actually progressed.

One of those is Scott McTominay, who has been the hero on many occasions over his 31 Premier League appearances this campaign.

The Scott had scored a handful of crucial goals, and unless he finds the back of the net at the weekend, he will boast a tally of seven for the league season.

Due to the academy graduate’s clutch performances, he’s now become one of the most valuable assets at the club, unlike one player who’s inevitably packing his bags this summer.

Christian Eriksen’s first season at Man United

When Christian Eriksen first joined Man United at the start of Erik ten Hag’s reign, he was regarded as one of the bargains of the summer due to his arrival being a free transfer.

The Denmark international was instantly a hit, with football creator Liam Canning describing the deal as a “quality bit of business” while also stating that Eriksen was “absolutely pivotal.”

Ten Hag also shared a similar viewpoint, fielding the former Tottenham Hotspur star 28 times in the league over the campaign, mainly in a slightly deeper role alongside Casemiro.

During those matches, United’s number 14 netted just once, but he was a great source of creativity, providing eight assists, the joint-most that campaign in the squad.

Unfortunately, an injury at the end of January hindered his progress, and he’s not been able to reach similar heights since.

What Christian Eriksen is worth in 2024

This term, Eriksen also began the campaign in the first eleven after an injury to Mason Mount, scoring and assisting in his first two starts against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, which are still his only league contributions this season.

But as time went by, his involvement in the side plummeted, with an injury and the rise of Kobbie Mainoo keeping him on the sidelines for a long spell.

During the entire month of February, the experienced technician didn’t start a single game, sitting on the bench without getting a solitary minute in five straight matches.

Overall this term, the 32-year-old has only started 12 matches in the league, which has played a huge role in his current market value dropping to just £4m, according to CIES’ Football Observatory.

Values of Man Utd's midfielders Player Value Bruno Fernandes £51m Scott McTominay £51m Kobbie Mainoo £43m Mason Mount, Casemiro £17 Sofyan Amrabat £9m Christian Eriksen £4m Via CIES' Football Observatory

This now means that Eriksen is the lowest-valued midfielder in the current United team and worth 12 times less than McTominay, for example, which is rather mind-blowing.

Sadly, given his age and declining athleticism - hence why Canning recently named him a “passenger" - Eriksen’s value is extremely unlikely to take an upward trajectory.

Furthermore, according to Capology, the ex-Brentford ace has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly keen to sell him this summer before he leaves on a free.

Overall, the Dane has become surplus to requirements at United, and that’s only set to worsen ahead of next season when Mount returns and the transfer market concludes.