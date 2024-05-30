With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS now in charge, this summer is set to be an extremely busy period for Manchester United.

Changes are expected in abundance as they look to improve the standards of the club, from both an on and off-the-field perspective.

One aspect in particular that Ratcliffe wants to keep a cap on is player wages, with some individuals earning way more than they’ve displayed on the grass.

One is even earning seven times more than Alejandro Garnacho.

What Man Utd paid for Casemiro

At the start of the 2022/23 campaign, Casemiro was viewed as a saviour by the Man Utd faithful, after not having a true defensive midfielder for years.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford off the back of a Champions League victory for Real Madrid, which proved that at the time, he was one of the best around.

The then-30-year-old was signed in a deal worth £70m, and over the season, he played a huge role in United winning the EFL Cup and finishing third in the Premier League.

Throughout his debut campaign, the number 18 made 51 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals and providing six assists, in what was an impressive start to life in Manchester.

Casemiro's 22/23 stats via competition Competition Matches Goals Assists Premier League 28 4 3 Europa League 12 0 1 FA Cup 5 2 0 EFL Cup 6 1 2 Via Transfermarkt

Casemiro’s salary at Man Utd

Despite becoming a crucial player during his first season at the club, his most recent campaign with the Red Devil on his chest hasn’t exactly gone according to plan.

Casemiro started the campaign as the first-choice defensive midfielder, but towards the end of the year, he suffered an injury that kept him out for 17 matches.

Once he returned, it’s fair to say that he failed to perform as he had previously, making United vulnerable due to his lack of athleticism, with football creator Liam Canning even describing him as “embarrassing.”

Towards the end of the season, he was heavily criticised once again, being described as a “joke” by Canning this time around, and it’s fair to say that his performances haven’t quite matched his astronomical salary.

Premier League's highest earners Player Weekly Salary 1. Kevin De Bruyne £400k 2. Casemiro £350k 3. Mohammed Salah £350k 4. Raheem Sterling £325k 5. Kai Havertz £280k 6. Heung-min Son £190k Via Capology

To no surprise, the Brazil international is the highest earner at Man United, earning a whopping £350k-a-week, which equates to roughly £18.2m per season, without bonuses.

This means that Casemiro is on a wage that’s seven times higher than Garnacho’s £50k-per-week, who’s provided much more this season for the side in the form of ten goals and five assists across 50 matches.

Furthermore, his ridiculous wage also makes him one of the highest earners in the Premier League, with only Kevin De Bruyne boasting a superior salary. For further context, it's a remarkable £315k-per-week, or 10x more than Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Everton defender has been the subject of keen interest from United in recent months and remains a firm target for the Red Devils heading into the summer.

Given the above, it’s no surprise to see that United are desperate to move the declining midfielder on this summer, with Goal Brazil reporting that they’ll look to retrieve around £30m.

The fact that the clubs interested are from Saudi Arabia and not Europe indicates that his time at the very peak of football is over, and if United don’t send him packing this summer, he’ll earn an astounding £36m in wages alone before his contract is up.

Therefore, it’s clear that Casemiro’s future doesn’t belong at Old Trafford, with any potential move away potentially also set to help Ratcliffe and Co fund that aforementioned move for Branthwaite.