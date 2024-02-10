With Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the helm, everything is set to change at Manchester United.

From the way the club functions to the signing of players, a new approach will be taken to ensure the best possible chance of sustainable success.

We have already seen players and background staff leave over the last month, but who could be on their way out of the club in the summer?

1 Casemiro

Casemiro had been linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the January transfer window, with Saudi Arabia looking like the preferred destination for the Brazilian.

The 31-year-old only joined Man United in the summer of 2022 for £70m, where he signed a contract earning him a huge £350k-per-week. This season, the former Real Madrid rock has only started ten Premier League games after missing 17 through injury.

However, his performances have left a lot to be desired, with signs of his athleticism declining, as shown by the fact he has made seven fouls and been dribbled past seven times over the last three matches.

It may be a smart decision to move Casemiro on for some money rather than letting him walk for pennies in a year or two.

2 Raphael Varane

The second United player who could be ditched in the summer is Raphael Varane, who has also been tipped to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr by the DailyStar. Also, ESPN reported that the Red Devils have decided not to trigger his one-year extension option, which indicates they could look to move the World Cup winner on.

The former Real Madrid defender joined United for £41m in 2021, but his time in England has been hindered by what seems to be a never-ending injury cycle - hardly justifying his reported £340k-per-week salary.

Ten separate injuries have plagued the 30-year-old in Manchester, and his lack of reliability has caused plenty of issues this season in particular for Erik ten Hag, with Willy Kambwala and Jonny Evans being called upon in his place.

3 Antony

The most expensive signing of the trio who cost United £86m last summer is Antony, and although he did cost the most, he is also the player that could potentially recoup the most money, as he is estimated to be valued at £51m.

In short, Antony has failed to live up to his expectations, and he has failed to register a single goal contribution this season in the Premier League, despite playing 19 games. The 23-year-old's record since moving to the club is 13 goals and assists in 69 games, which is poor for someone who cost such a high fee.

Moving the former Ajax man on in the summer - as has been suggested - could be a masterstroke by Ratcliffe before he continues to decrease in value, with his game time set to be limited with the rise of Alejandro Garnacho on the right and Amad Diallo recovering from an injury.

The £200k-per-week Brazilian takes the overall total cost of the trio to £197m - while between them they earn £890k-per-week. Allowing these three players to leave would provide Ten Hag with a much higher budget to work at the end of the season.