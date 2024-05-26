With Manchester United's mixed 2023/24 campaign ending on a surprise high, attention will swiftly turn toward the summer transfer window, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS needing to oversee a mass squad overhaul to help improve the club's fortunes.

Amid recent speculation that the Red Devils could have a limited budget to work with this summer - the Daily Mail reporting that they have little over £35m in cash - player sales will seemingly be a necessity to help fund new arrivals.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Casemiro are among the most high-profile figures who could be sold on for a notable fee this summer, with there also likely a desire to shift the pair off the wage bill, the duo raking in £195k-per-week and £350k-per-week, respectively.

Man Utd's top earners Player % of the wage bill Casemiro 9.16% Raphael Varane 8.90% Marcus Rashford 7.85% Anthony Martial 6.54% Mason Mount 6.54% Bruno Fernandes 6.28% Antony 5.23% Jadon Sancho 5.10% Harry Maguire 4.97% Figures via Capology

Those two stars are not the only United assets who are rather stealing a living at Old Trafford at present, with forgotten man Brandon Williams also needing to be shown the door by Ratcliffe and co.

Brandon Williams' record at Man Utd

The academy graduate has endured a difficult last few years since initially breaking into the first-team set-up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having made 36 appearances in all competitions during a standout 2019/20 campaign.

That extended run in the side in the absence of an injured Luke Shaw saw the promising left-back even enjoy the notable high point of scoring what remains his solitary goal for the club - in 51 outings - lashing home in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Sheffield United.

Such was his rise at the time that the local lad even started in the Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla, before subsequently signing a new long-term deal later that year as recognition for his rapid progress.

The versatile asset - who can also slot in at right-back - has never got close to such highs again, however, making just 14 appearances across all fronts in the following season, before joining Norwich City on loan in 2021/22.

Hampered by injury in 2022/23, Williams was restricted to just a solitary substitute appearance under Erik ten Hag, before again being shipped out on a temporary basis to Norwich's rivals, Ipswich Town.

Despite a reunion with ex-United assistant Kieran McKenna - and a campaign that has seen the Tractor Boys secure a remarkable return to the Premier League - it has not been a happy stint for the 23-year-old, failing to feature at all in 2024, while also being blighted by off-field issues.

Brandon Williams' wage at Man Utd

With those two respective loan moves seemingly falling flat for the former England U21 international - having also been relegated during his year at Norwich - it now looks like his time is up back at United, amid his expiring contract.

The full-back's existing deal is set to run out at the end of next month, with Football Insider recently suggesting that Williams has now been told to find a new club by United, with little hope of being offered an extension.

Despite a possible temptation to hand the 6 foot dud a new deal in order to protect his value, the Red Devils must remain ruthless and send him packing on a free this summer, in order to get his rather hefty £65k-per-week salary off the wage bill.

Considering he has played just once during Ten Hag's time in charge, that figure is simply remarkable, as is the fact that he reportedly earns more than two current standout figures in Alejandro Garnacho (£50k-per-week) and Scott McTominay (£60k-per-week), according to Capology.

Unlike the exiled Williams, Garnacho has solidified a place for himself in the senior ranks since stepping up from the academy, with the Argentine providing 14 goal involvements in all competitions this season, while McTominay has become one of Ten Hag's key lieutenants, after netting ten goals this term.

To think Williams was ever offered such a bumper contract is frankly bizarre, with it best for all parties that a clean break occurs ahead of next season.