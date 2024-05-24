This summer is set to be one of the busiest periods in the recent history of Manchester United, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS look to save the historic club.

It’s a well-known fact that this season has been a disaster under Erik ten Hag, and a repeat next term simply cannot occur.

Plenty of outgoings are guaranteed, while incomings are set to be based on how much money they can raise via those sales.

One player who could face the exit door is now actually worth three times less than Scott McTominay.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s 2023/24 stats

Since joining United from Crystal Palace in 2015 for a huge £50m, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has often split the opinion of the fanbase.

At the start of his career at Old Trafford, the defender was instantly a fan favourite, with football creator Liam Canning describing him as “so talented.”

However, the number 29 has had a rather difficult campaign this time around, starting 20 Premier League games and missing 21 games through injuries.

The defender is known for his tackling ability, and he’s still making 1.9 per game this season, but one issue that continues to occur is his lack of concentration and positioning, something which journalist Carl Markham described as “awful."

Although Casemiro was primarily at fault against Arsenal for Leandro Trossard's winner, Wan-Bissaka hardly covered himself in glory either.

Unfortunately for United, his inconsistency has seen his value plummet, but just how much is he worth in today’s market?

Wan-Bissaka’s transfer value in 2024

Unlike Wan-Bissaka, McTominay’s importance in the Man United side has drastically enhanced, with Ten Hag viewing him as a key player.

The Scottish midfielder has found a new lease of life in a slightly more advanced box-to-box role, which has seen his output in front of goal skyrocket.

The number 37 netted seven times in the Premier League over 32 appearances, which is the best return of his career and more goals than he’s scored in his previous three league seasons combined.

Because of his influence at both ends of the field, McTominay has now become one of United’s most valuable assets, as he’s estimated to be worth £43m by CIES Football Observatory.

Wan-Bissaka's value vs top six right-backs Player Value 1. Rico Lewis £68m 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold £68m 2. Pedro Porro £51m 3. Ben White £51m 4. Malo Gusto £34m 5. Aaron Wan-Bissaka £13m Via CIES' Football Observatory

This makes him just over three times more valuable than Wan-Bissaka, who’s estimated to be worth as little as £13m.

This also makes the 26-year-old the least-valuable right-back when compared to the big six’s starting right-back, as well as Diogo Dalot, who’s valued at £51m.

The problem of deciding Wan-Bissaka’s future as a Man United player has now fallen into the hands of Ratcliffe, who is keen on selling the defender this summer.

According to reports from Spain via TEAMtalk, the Red Devils could look to include the former Eagle in a deal for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, which would see an end to his five-year stay at Old Trafford.

Overall, it’s quite clear to see that United made a mistake by signing Wan-Bissaka, not necessarily because the player’s performance has been poor but because of the £50m price tag he once cost.