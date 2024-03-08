Manchester United have identified three potential Erik ten Hag replacements as the United boss looks increasingly unlikely to begin the 2024/25 Premier League season in the Old Trafford technical area, it has emerged.

Ten Hag on the ropes at United

Despite a considerable injury list, there is a feeling that this season simply hasn't been good enough for Manchester United.

Currently 11 points outside the top four, they finished bottom of their Champions League group and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the round of 16 stage by Newcastle United. Though they remain in with a chance of silverware, they face in-form Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Manchester City, Chelsea or Newcastle United could all lurk beyond that.

With just one defeat fewer than relegation battlers Everton this season, Sunday's heavy 3-1 defeat to Manchester City demonstrated the vast gulf in class between the two sides, and extended the club's terrible run against the top half clubs since Ten Hag's arrival.

Ten Hag's awful record away to Top 9 sides (22/23-23/24) Brentford (L) 4-0 Manchester City (L) 6-3 Aston Villa (L) 3-1 Arsenal (L) 3-2 Liverpool (L) 7-0 Newcastle (L) 2-0 Spurs (D) 2-2 Brighton (L) 1-0 Spurs (L) 2-0 Arsenal (L) 3-1 Newcastle (L) 1-0 Liverpool (D) 0-0 Aston Villa (W) 2-1 Man City (L) 3-1

The inability to go toe-to-toe with clubs around them is a major factor in the uncertainty around Ten Hag, along with some questionable transfers that he has signed off on. With the addition of Omar Berrada and impending addition of Dan Ashworth above the United boss, the latter may no longer be a problem. However, that has not stopped new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe from scouring possible replacements for Ten Hag.

Brentford boss among the options

Now, a report from ESPN suggests that Brentford boss Thomas Frank is among the options under consideration to take charge at Old Trafford should the Dutchman depart. The Bees head coach has endured his toughest season to date this time round thanks in part to injuries and suspensions, with his side currently just six points above the drop zone and having won just one of their last five games.

However, his broader record has rendered him a man for consideration, and it is added that the Red Devils are also assessing England boss Gareth Southgate, who is widely expected to step down from Three Lions duty in the aftermath of this summer's Euro 2024 championships, along with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Though it is stressed that no decision on Ten Hag has been made, ESPN report that Ratcliffe and co are 'determined to avoid being unprepared in a summer when Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are already in the process of identifying and hiring a new manager'.

Any move for Frank would have the blessing of ex-Watford man Troy Deeney, who believed that the Brentford boss would have been perfect to take over at Tottenham before they eventually appointed Ange Postecoglou.

"Frank is an outstanding, ambitious and hungry manager", Deeney explained in May 2023. "I know some will say that his Brentford side play a lot of route one football but when they were promoted from the Championship under the Dane they were an excellent footballing side."

It remains to be seen whether or not Ten Hag is granted a stay of execution, but the speculation surrounding his post is only likely to increase between now and the end of the Premier League campaign.