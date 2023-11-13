Manchester United prospective investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has no intention of letting go of one star at Old Trafford and he believes the man in question can have a key role in the Red Devils' future under his leadership, according to reports.

Manchester United exit rumours..

Anyone who has a basic grasp on events at Old Trafford will be able to tell you that off-field problems have mounted at Manchester United over the last few years as the Premier League giants continue to perform below expectation. This term, Jadon Sancho has hit the headlines due to a public feud with Erik ten Hag that has still yet to reach a resolution, after the England international responded to criticism of his performances in training by accusing the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat.

Now, former Borussia Dortmund man Sancho is being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia ahead of the January transfer window. Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq were keen on his services during the summer and once the New Year rolls around, more sides from the Gulf region could offer the winger an escape route from his Old Trafford nightmare.

One other player who has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League in recent times is club captain Bruno Fernandes, who reports in Spain suggest is being lined up for a €100million (£87 million) move to the Middle East.

Earlier this month, journalist Rudy Galetti took to social media platform X to reveal that the Saudi Public Investment Fund are planning to meet with Fernandes' representatives to discuss a shock transfer, as he stated: "PIF is already taking some concrete steps ahead of the next summer transfer session. Bruno Fernandes is emerging among the targets on the list: some representatives are set to contact and meet his entourage to explore the room of negotiation."

In the aftermath of Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in October, pundit Roy Keane issued some scathing criticism of the Portugal international, stating on Sky Sports: "Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100 per cent. I know it's a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to build around Bruno Fernandes

According to a report from Football Insider, prospective Manchester United investor Ratcliffe wants to keep Fernandes around at Old Trafford and actually even build his vision around the talented midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 201 Goals 68 Assists 57

The outlet claim that the 29-year-old is happy at Manchester United and Ratcliffe plans to fend off any interest from Saudi Arabia once he inherits control of footballing matters at the Red Devils, rating the Portugal international very highly.

Despite criticism regarding his displays, Fernandes has averaged around three shots and 2.7 key passes per match in the Premier League this term, providing a valuable creative outlet for Manchester United (Fernandes statistics - WhoScored).

Now, it looks as if his long-term future at the club is secure as United aim to enter the hunt for Champions League qualification over the coming months.