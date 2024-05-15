Another Manchester United player is on his way out this summer, it has been claimed, just 24 hours after Raphael Varane announced his departure at the end of the season.

Manchester United set for sweeping change

A disappointing Premier League campaign, which could still see Manchester United miss out on European football altogether, has left Erik ten Hag sweating over his future and the United squad in disarray.

Varane has already confirmed his departure, while he will be joined by out-of-contract trio Anthony Martial, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton. Additionally, Sofyan Amrabat's loan will not be made permanent and he will return to Fiorentina at the end of the season.

It is the first wave of what could be a brutal summer, with reports claiming that upwards of 10 players and as many as 21 could depart before the 2024-25 campaign begins.

Other reports have claimed that just about everyone is up for sale this summer should offers come in, bar youngsters Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, with even Bruno Fernandes' future in doubt.

Manchester United's untouchable trio in 2023/24 Kobbie Mainoo Rasmus Hojlund Alejandro Garnacho Games 22 28 34 Goals 2 8 7 Assists 1 2 4

First team regular also set to leave

Now, it has emerged that another big name is playing his final game for the club this week alongside Martial and Varane. That comes in the form of defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been a regular in Ten Hag's starting XIs this season in an injury-hit campaign. The full back has played on both the right and left side of defence, racking up 20 Premier League appearances in the process.

But he has never truly looked at home in Ten Hag's system, which appears to demand a more attacking fullback than Wan-Bissaka, whose true qualities lie in the other direction.

In fact, he has previously been described as the best one-on-one defender in the world and James Maddison handed him special praise when watching last season.

"AWB is ridiculously good at one-v-one defending. Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him", Maddison said.

Now though, he is set to take his talents elsewhere, with The Sun reporting that "a T-shirt has even been printed in his honour with an image of him lifting the Carabao Cup" for the final game of the season, despite the fact he still has one year left to run on his £90,000 a week contract at Old Trafford.

Signed for £50m from Crystal Palace, United are now "willing to listen to cut-price offers" and would accept an offer as low as £20m, which the report adds could see Crystal Palace rescue him from Old Trafford and take him back to Selhurst Park.

It remains to be seen whether anyone deems that an acceptable asking price for the English defender, but if indeed a farewell has been planned there is no coming back for Wan-Bissaka this time around, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues his sweeping changes at the club.