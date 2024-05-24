There’s no hiding that the centre-back spot at Manchester United has arguably been their most vulnerable position this season.

Prior to the first kick off the ball against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in August, the Red Devils had seven options for the role, but that’s not been the case as of late.

Injuries have been the main cause of Erik ten Hag’s downfall, as he’s even been forced to play Casemiro at the back due to a lack of options - reports now indicating that the Dutchman will be sacked no matter the outcome of Saturday's FA Cup final.

With that in mind, it’s vital that Sir Jim Ratcliffe signs a new centre back this summer to help kickstart what could be a new era under a new manager, and he’s already eyeing one up who could replace Raphael Varane.

Man United's search for a new defender

According to reports from Argentina - as per Planet Boca Juniors - Man United 'are willing to do anything' to sign highly-rated Aaron Anselmino.

The report mentions that the Red Devils have been monitoring his progress for months, and 'it would not be strange for [them] to make an offer' - a deal that could make him the first addition post-Ten Hag.

The defender has recently signed a new contract at Boca Juniors, extending his stay at the club until 2028.

In order to acquire the young Argentine, a fee in the region of £21m is said to be enough, which could prove to be a bargain in years to come.

Anselmino could be United’s Martinez clone

Since arriving from Ajax with Ten Hag, Lisandro Martinez has quickly become a fan favourite who’s a vital cog in the Man United side.

Unfortunately, his absence this season through injury has been catastrophic, hence why United ended the campaign with a -1 goal difference.

The number six missed an astonishing 36 games through injury this campaign, starting just eight Premier League matches. But his influence is unquestionable, with United not losing in any of his last seven appearances.

However, the Argentine could soon be playing alongside his clone, Anselmino, who has plenty of similarities to the 26-year-old.

Anselmino & Martinez's Most Recent Match Stats Anselmino Martinez Touches 75 45 Passes completed 59 36 Pass accuracy 94% 92% Clearances 4 2 Tackles 1 1 Duels won 6/7 2/2 Via Sofascore

Anselmino has barely featured for Boca since breaking through into the first team, with a hamstring injury holding his progress up.

However, the teen’s performance in the Copa Sudamericana against Trinidense proves just how “special” he truly is, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson.

The first aspect of the 19-year-old’s game that stands out is his immense technical ability, which saw him produce 59 passes with an accuracy of 94% while also taking 75 touches.

United’s World Cup winner is also known for his ability on the ball, as proven by his 45 touches and 92% pass accuracy against Brighton & Hove Albion, but the similarities don’t end there.

The right-footed prospect is also an extremely proactive defender who has great “timed aggression, positioning, and anticipation,” as per Ben Mattinson, which certainly sounds like Martinez.

Yet, unlike the former Newell’s Old Boys academy ace, Anselmino stands at 6-foot-1, which means he could become the perfect partner for his Argentine counterpart in the future, given his aerial dominance, which helped him score the winner in his most recent outing.

Overall, with Varane leaving the club, this summer provides the perfect opportunity to bring in a youthful talent like Anselmino, and he could just lock down the right centre-back role at United for the foreseeable future.