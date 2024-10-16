Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are now willing to accept a £40m+ loss on another Red Devils star alongside Harry Maguire.

Ratcliffe and INEOS terminate Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd deal

It has been an eventful period both on and off the pitch at Old Trafford ever since Ratcliffe came in as new co-owner, with the club eventually deciding to keep manager Erik ten Hag over the summer.

The Red Devils backed Ten Hag in the transfer market with several new signings and there have also been plans to potentially redevelop Old Trafford. Ratcliffe has also put various cost-cutting plans into place, with reports in the summer claiming that Man Utd intended to cut 250 jobs, and that has now reached iconic manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary boss had been in a multi-million-pound ambassadorial role with Man Utd after stepping down as manager back in 2013, but it was revealed in the week that INEOS have now terminated Ferguson's agreement at Man Utd.

Ferguson was reportedly told in a face-to-face meeting with Ratcliffe regarding the decision, with Man Utd ‘no longer in a position to continue paying him beyond this season’. The Scot remains a non-executive director with the Red Devils and accepted the decision, and there could also soon be various departures on the playing front.

Recent claims have suggested that Man Utd are ready to sell Maguire in the January transfer window and could accept an offer as low as £10m after paying Leicester City £80m back in 2019. And now, another Red Devils star could be on the way out of Old Trafford in 2025.

Man Utd ready to accept £40m Antony offer

According to The Daily Mail, Man Utd are ready to part ways with winger Antony in the January transfer window. The report states that the Brazilian, who joined from Ajax for £86m in 2022, could leave on loan for the second half of the campaign. It is also added that ‘the club would listen to offers of around £40m for the 24-year-old’, who is currently fourth choice out wide behind Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo.

Antony picks up a whopping £200,000-a-week at Old Trafford and has been linked with both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United recently.

He has scored 12 goals in 86 Man Utd appearances and has featured in just four games in 2024/25, playing 139 minutes of action. Antony’s only goal this season came from the penalty spot against Barnsley, with Ten Hag praising the decision to allow the winger to take the penalty.

“Like the penalty, when Antony needs some confidence, then Rashy gives the pen to Antony, which is good in a team that they are with each other, they are together. It seems how this team is together. Antony has some difficulties because he has to fight for his place and then the players decided themselves they want to encourage him and give him some confidence. They want to show you are also part of this. We are together. It's a long season and we need everyone."

However, now, by the looks of things, his days at Old Trafford could be numbered and the club could make a £46m loss if their £40m asking price is matched.