Manchester United are ready to sell a £350,000-a-week player this summer who reportedly regrets joining the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s busy Sunday

Sir Jim Ratcliffe had a frantic Sunday, running the London Marathon before heading over to Wembley to watch Man Utd’s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City.

When he arrived at Wembley for the second half, the Red Devils were in control of the tie before giving up a 3-0 lead to the Championship side. They almost threw it away in extra time but managed to prevail on penalties, with Ratcliffe saying prior to the game that patience is required among the Old Trafford fanbase.

“We're not there with football yet. One of the biggest problems with football is you get these new guys coming into the team, they're capable people but they're all on gardening leave. It's a big problem in football. The fans are impatient. It's a journey, they have to be patient. It's not a light switch. We will turn it around.”

Ratcliffe’s gardening leave comments appear to point towards Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth, who is wanted as sporting director at Old Trafford. Should Ashworth arrive in time for the summer, he may work closely with new technical director Jason Wilcox, who has joined from Southampton. A number of incomings and outgoings could be on the cards ahead of Ratcliffe’s first full season as co-owner, and by the looks of things, they are ready to sell one player.

Man Utd ready to sell Casemiro

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are ready to sell Casemiro this summer. This comes after a poor performance at Wembley where the Brazilian turned out at centre-back alongside Harry Maguire, missing his penalty in the shootout.

Sources have told FI that ‘United now feel Casemiro is unsuited to their side and are ready to consider offers for his services in the summer’, looking to get his huge £350,000-a-week base salary off the books at Old Trafford.

Casemiro hasn’t exactly had the best of times in Manchester lately, with Jamie Redknapp slamming the 32-year-old midfielder after United's draw against Bournemouth earlier this month.

“I love watching him play. But right now he looks like he’s in Soccer Aid. He looks like he’s playing at such a pace where the game is a bit of fun and there’s celebrities coming on the pitch. No. This is the Premier League, you’ve got so much experience. That isn’t the case of anything else apart from running.”

There have also been reports this season that Casemiro ‘regrets’ his decision to leave Real Madrid for Man Utd back in 2022, so parting ways with the midfielder could be best for all involved this summer. The Red Devils also appear to have replacements lined up for the Brazilian, with Fluminense defensive midfielder Andre a reported concrete target, so the coming months could represent a new era both on and off the pitch.