Manchester United may finally be ready to cash in on one of their stars after another terrible performance against Crystal Palace, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe himself said to be keen on parting ways ahead of the new Premier League season.

Red Devils thrashed in South London

Up against Oliver Glasner's rejuvenated Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night, Manchester United fell apart again. After losing Harry Maguire through injury, it was Jonny Evans and Casemiro in the heart of the United backline, while in front of them Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo were largely spectators for much of the game.

And it was reported Manchester United target Michael Olise who did much of the damage for the Eagles; first, he fired home a superb solo effort after driving at the heart of United's defence, before rounding off the scoring in emphatic fashion just after the hour mark.

It set new records for Erik ten Hag and his side, and not for the right reasons. The 81 goals that they have conceded this season is the most in a single United season since the Premier League began, and you have to go all the way back to 1976-77 to find a campaign in which they conceded more.

Meanwhile, their 13 defeats in the Premier League is the most for any Red Devils side since 1989-90, and will leave Ten Hag sweating over his future after another gutless performance from his side. He is certain not to be the only one on the chopping block.

Ratcliffe wants high earner out

Now, it has emerged that Casemiro could be among the fire sale victims this summer, with the Brazilian having clearly dropped several levels over the course of his time at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old still has two years left to run on his £350,000 per week deal at the Theatre of Dreams, but both he and Ratcliffe appear to believe that the end of his time at the club is closing in.

His performance against Palace in particular saw him draw criticism from all corners, and Jamie Carragher branded him a "joke" on Monday Night Football. Now, all parties may get their wish, with TeamTALK reporting that United chiefs are "trying to find a buyer" for the Brazilian, while Casemiro is "open to taking on a new challenge elsewhere".

It seems that Saudi Arabia could be that place, with the report adding that he has become "a top target for the entire Saudi Pro League", and that negotiations are under way internally to work out which club to place him at.

Manchester United's highest earners Player Wages (per week) Contract until Casemiro £350,000 2026 Raphael Varane £340,000 2024 Marcus Rashford £300,000 2028 Anthony Martial £250,000 2024 Mason Mount £250,000 2028

When that has been decided, they are expected to discuss personal terms with the veteran, before approaching Manchester United for his signature, though the Red Devils are keen to recoup around £30m from any sale.

However, with the wages he is on and the performances being put up, they might just be better accepting any offer and moving on.