On Sunday, Manchester United's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe embarked on his journey to complete the famous London Marathon.

He crossed the line in four hours and 30 minutes but somehow that would not have been the most stressful and strenuous task of his day.

Just an hour later he was at Wembley for the club's FA Cup semi-final clash with Coventry, a match that very nearly ended in tears for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's men were cruising. 3-0 up and coasting into a showpiece final with rivals, Manchester City, their Championship opposition staged one of the most amazing comebacks we've seen in football.

Truth be told, United should have lost. The encounter went to extra time and as we ticked into the 121st minute, it looked as though Mark Robins' team had stolen a remarkable place in the final.

Cue VAR. Dreaded VAR. Damn you VAR for robbing us of one of the greatest upsets in this great competition's history. Alas, the goal was ruled out for offside and to penalties we went. Casemiro stepped up first but was his spot-kick saved. Surely not? Thankfully not for those in red. United still made it through, by the skin of their teeth.

It is a second final in as many seasons for Ten Hag who notably lifted the Carabao Cup last term. However, should that save him? Arguably not. This United team looks like a sinking ship under the Dutchman and the new ownership must look to get rid this summer, regardless of whether a trophy is brought home.

Where it's gone wrong for Erik ten Hag

How long is a piece of string? Ten Hag arrived in English football with a fine reputation from his days with Ajax but it's safe to say he is not doing a great job this term.

The 20-time English champions may well be into the final of the FA Cup but they have been miles off for large parts of the campaign. They failed to make it through the Champions League group stages and are now seventh in the Premier League, a whopping 16 points off a place at Europe's top table next season.

Finishing in the top four should be a bare minimum for any manager at United. This is one of football's great institutions and they should be challenging for the title.

Sadly, they are a great distance from even being close to that. There are few signs it'll get better in the future either.

Yes, they have suffered long-term injuries to both Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez but that shouldn't alter the way the entire team plays.

Defensively is where they are sorely lacking, however. The Old Trafford club have staggeringly conceded seven goals in injury time of matches since the beginning of February. That could well be seen as bad luck, but it isn't.

Indeed, Ten Hag's defensive methods leave plenty to be desired. According to Understat, Man United are the fifth worst side in the Premier League as far as expected goals (xGA) are concerned with a haul of 63.61. To put that into context, the only sides worse in that department are Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United - the three teams in the relegation zone - and West Ham.

If you're seeking the best result in the division then look no further than Arsenal whose xGA sits at just 25.89. The disparity between the two figures is incredible.

They're not very good at scoring goals either. United may well have found the net three times at Wembley on Sunday evening but in the league, they rank 12th for expected goals (xG) with 50.36. That's even worse than lowly Everton who have been bravely fighting against relegation.

The stats don't paint a pretty picture, and then there are the substitutions. Just before Coventry's comeback started to gather speed, Ten Hag withdrew Garnacho for the ever-dull Antony. Then, at 3-1, off came Kobbie Mainoo, replaced by the ageing Christian Eriksen.

Yes, they should still have been able to see out of the game but it said a lot that the Dutch manager was willing to sacrifice two of his most vibrant players this season.

Omari Forson and Amad Diallo were both introduced in extra time, but by that point, it was too late.

Ten Hag was already fighting for his job before this remarkable encounter at Wembley, but he should really be feeling the pressure now.

Criticism is mounting; Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News even went as far as to hand him a 1/10 rating for how the semi-final played out. Harsh? Yes. But either way, Ten Hag has to go. They are only falling further and further behind the Premier League's best outfits.