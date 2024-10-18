Still looking to take Manchester United back to their best, Sir Jim Ratcliffe now reportedly wants to tap into a new market to sign an exciting future star for the Red Devils.

Man Utd transfer news

Despite so many positives in the summer transfer window, Manchester United's season has been full to the brim with moments to forget ever since the market slammed shut. Even after arrivals such as Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte, Erik ten Hag has still failed to get the right tune out of his side, who have made the worst start to the season in the club's Premier League history.

Making unwanted records, the pressure is on Ten Hag to turn things around after the international break when his side square off against Brentford at Old Trafford and then travel to face Jose Mourinho and Fred's Fenerbahce in a narrative that all but writes itself.

Survive those games and the Dutchman may just get the chance to turn his attention towards 2025 and welcoming further reinforcements and turn things around once and for all at Old Trafford. Whether it's Ten Hag or another name, meanwhile, INEOS look set to shift their focus to a new area of the market.

According to Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport, Ratcliffe now wants to tap into the South American market to sign Kaua Elias from Fluminense ahead of Fulham and Everton in 2025. The Brazilian side reportedly value their young striker at €30m plus add ons (£25m+) in what could be the only stumbling block between a move to Old Trafford and staying put at Fluminense.

Elias would follow a long list of South American talent to complete a move to the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Gabriel Martinelli, Alexis Mac Allister, Murillo and more over the years.

"Fantastic" Elias could become Hoijlund partner

There's no doubt that Manchester United needed to add some youthful exuberance to their frontline for some time, with the likes of Anthony Martial beginning to become detrimental to Ten Hag's side more than anything. And Ratcliffe seemed well aware of that in the summer, welcoming Joshua Zirkzee to partner the already-signed Rasmus Hoijlund, who enjoyed a promising debut campaign.

Now, the new owner can continue that trend by signing Elias and completing a fresh attacking trio at Old Trafford. The 18-year-old has already been making his mark on senior football too, scoring six goals and assisting another two for Fluminense this season to earn the praise of South American football expert Nathan Joyes, who dubbed the teenager "fantastic".

Tapping into a new market and one that has brought so much success around the Premier League, Manchester United look set to continue their positive strides away from the disappointing action taking place on the pitch during Ten Hag's tenure.