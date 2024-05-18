Manchester United’s season can very easily be described as a disaster, with each game often leading to frustration and sometimes absolute disbelief.

However, amongst all the doom and gloom, there have been a few shining lights that've reinstalled excitement amongst the United faithful.

One of those has certainly been the influence of Amad Diallo in recent weeks, who’s finally been handed a chance to showcase his ability, and he’s surely justified his place in the side to Erik ten Hag after scoring and assisting against Newcastle United.

That said, not all of the Red Devils squad has played with the same desire and intensity as the winger this season, with one particular ace failing to justify being paid eight times more than Amad per week.

Anthony Martial’s recent record

On September 13, 2015, it seemed almost certain that Anthony Martial would go on to become a United legend after scoring on his debut against Liverpool.

However, his time at Old Trafford hasn’t exactly gone according to plan, particularly over the last few seasons, where he’s struggled for both form and minutes.

The French attacker’s best season in a United shirt occurred under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, netting 17 goals and providing six assists in the 2019/20 campaign.

Yet from that point on, his time at the club has been far less enjoyable, with injuries ruining what was meant to be an illustrious career; even a loan spell at Sevilla couldn’t reignite his talent.

Since the 2020/21 campaign, Martial has made just 64 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 12 goals in the process, but what’s undeniably clear is that he’s been unable to justify his extreme salary.

Anthony Martial’s salary at Man Utd

Much like the past few years, this season has been no different for the number nine, with injuries halting any progress, making him an unreliable asset.

The 28-year-old has started just five Premier League games all season, and he hasn’t played a single minute since the start of December, missing plenty of crucial matches.

However, during his time on the field, he was hardly inspiring, scoring just once and being called “invisible” by football creator Liam Canning due to his lack of movement and threat.

Yet what’s even more concerning is what he’s been earning over the course of the season, costing the club a whopping £6.5m per goal that he’s scored across all competitions this campaign.

Man Utd's Highest Earners Player Wage P/W Casemiro £350k Raphael Varane £340k Marcus Rashford £300k Anthony Martial £250k Mason Mount £250k Bruno Fernandes £240k Via Capology

As you can see, Martial is one of the highest earners at United, and even though the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro haven’t quite been up to standard, at least they’ve contributed to some degree this campaign.

For context, Amad, who’s started just twice in the Premier League this season, has contributed to more goals than the former Monaco star, and he’s earning around eight times less at £28.8k per week.

Fortunately for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Martial’s contract will expire in June, and it’s all but been confirmed that the forward’s time at Old Trafford is up.

Throughout his nine years at the club, Martial has shown glimpses of quality, but he’s never lived up to his true potential nor justified his £250k per week salary, and his exit is a step in the right direction for the club.