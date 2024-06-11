Arsenal were so desperately close to sealing their first Premier League crown in 20 years last season.

The gap to Manchester City? Just two points. It was gut-wrenching for the Gunners but they will have to dust themselves off and go again this summer as they aim to build a team capable of going beyond the 90-point mark.

One of the primary areas of focus is in attack but who Mikel Arteta and Co welcome to the club is anyone's guess.

One thing is for certain, it's unlikely to be Benjamin Sesko. The RB Leipzig forward had been linked relentlessly with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks but is now reportedly set to stay in Germany, penning new terms with his current employers.

The midfield is also an area the Gunners are looking to strengthen. One target is allegedly Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes.

What Ray Parlour has said about Guimaraes

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast on behalf of NetBet Casino, Ray Parlour was discussing Arsenal's plans for this summer.

One player he was asked about is Toon star Guimaraes. Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Brazilian this summer but with a £100m asking price, any move is unlikely.

That's a viewpoint that Parlour holds. Telling FFC, he said: "I like him as a player, he is very strong and has been a big part in the improvement that Newcastle have made under Eddie Howe.

"I’m not sure he fits into the Arsenal team as we have Declan Rice and Guimaraes is that little bit more offensive than where Arsenal needs to strengthen.

"If Partey moves on then Arsenal may go for a more efficient player than Guimaraes, so I’m not 100% sure Arteta will look to pursue him. Personality-wise, he will also need to fit into the dynamic of the squad as well."

Arsenal had been interested in the former Lyon man prior to his move to St James' Park but it would appear as though Edu has missed the boat with this one.

The Londoners have enjoyed plucking ready-made Premier League talent in years gone by. Last summer it was Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. The summer before that it was Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

So in 2024, could it be Marcus Rashford? Potentially.

What Ray Parlour has said about Rashford to Arsenal

Reports emerged a few weeks ago suggesting that the Manchester United star could be a surprise option for Arteta in the transfer market.

Perhaps taking inspiration from the way he revived Havertz last term, the Spaniard could potentially do the same with a floundering talent at Old Trafford.

Rashford was in scintillating form during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 30 goals and registering ten assists in all competitions. However, 2023/24 was a torrid one, netting just eight times and subsequently missing out on a place in England's squad for Euro 2024.

That said, Parlour has backed him to be a cracking acquisition if a shock move was made in the forthcoming months.

He told FFC: "I think if Mikel Arteta feels Rashford can fit into his plans then he would be a great signing for Arsenal. It seems evident that Rashford needs a new challenge as hasn’t been firing for Manchester United of late."

Where he fits into the side would be an issue to overcome but nonetheless, the Romford Pele has suggested he could revive his form by seeking a change of scenery.

"He can fit well into the Arsenal side on the left or even through the middle. He is still young and I believe he has that hunger to succeed and the challenge of Arsenal and pushing for the title should interest him," Parlour continued.

"It does also depend on FFP as Arsenal would have to let a couple of players leave - which could be Smith Rowe and Nelson - if Rashford was to be the player Arteta chose to chase for signature. Rashford has always played well against Arsenal and a new challenge can be exactly what he needs to resurrect his career. We’ve seen it before that players need a change of environment."

So, how much would he cost? Probably an arm and a leg. This would not be a cheap move for Arsenal despite the England international's form over the last year.

CIES Football Observatory values the player at £68m but it's likely he'd fetch more than that.