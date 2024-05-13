Last summer, it was all about Declan Rice for Arsenal. The Gunners broke the bank, not literally, but it felt like it to acquire the England star for £105m.

It was a drawn-out transfer saga but Edu and Co prevailed, beating Manchester City to one of the Premier League's finest talents.

Rice has shown as much this season, now nominated for the Player of the Season award after a stunning campaign in which he's registered a career-best haul of seven goals and nine assists.

Who will it be about this summer? Well, there are reports suggesting that Alexander Isak is Arsenal's priority when it comes to bolstering their forward ranks. Fellow Toon star Bruno Guimaraes has also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Recruiting from the Premier League has been a common theme right throughout Arteta's reign in north London and that approach looks set to be adopted once more this summer.

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is another who could move across London.

What Ray Parlour has said about Michael Olise

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast on behalf of NetBet Sports Betting, Ray Parlour raved over the Palace winger's ability to dazzle defenders.

"Olise is a top player. I’ve seen him many times and he is always looking to be on the ball and drive forward. He is a talented footballer and will get a big move soon," the former Arsenal star began.

Indeed, this has been an excellent but injury-disrupted campaign for the France U21 international. Olise has missed 19 Premier League matches due to hamstring issues. Still, in 18 appearances for Roy Hodgson and then Oliver Glasner, he has been a star, scoring ten goals and supplying five assists.

Under Glasner, in particular, the winger has taken his game to new levels, scoring four goals in his last five matches.

As a result, he's high on the wish list of plenty of clubs, notably Manchester United and the Gunners.

Further speaking to Football FanCast, Parlour stated: "He is one all the top sides will be after and Palace will get a big fee for him. He would naturally fit into Arsenal’s side and benefit from the way Arsenal play and would light up the Emirates should he join, but Arsenal have Saka, Martinelli, Trossard as well so it’s going to be difficult to see where he could fit in, but for Olise, to work under Arteta can only benefit his game for sure and he would fit in well."

It would be tricky for Olise to gain regular starts but Arsenal have long needed someone to be able to compete with Saka for a spot on the right wing and the 22-year-old is exactly the right profile of player for that role. It's just a pity his release clause stands at £60m. Pricey stuff.