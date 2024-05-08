In two weeks the streets of north London could be engulfed in a sea of red as Arsenal celebrate a historic Premier League title, their first in 20 years.

However, it could equally all be doom and gloom should the might of Manchester City win their remaining three matches of the season.

The Gunners have come so far this term and if they beat Manchester United and Everton, will finish on 89 points. The fact that tally may not be enough to be crowned champions is rather ludicrous.

City are still the favourites and if they do win the league, it'll be back to the drawing board for Mikel Arteta and Co during what could be a rather exciting summer transfer window.

Last year it was all about Declan Rice. Edu had been tracking the England midfielder for quite some time and in a desperate attempt to ward off the Citizens, a £105m bid was lodged and finally accepted by West Ham after some toing and froing.

The end result has been near perfect. That fee has looked like a bargain for a man now thought to be in with a chance of winning the PFA Player of the Season award following a career-best haul of seven goals and nine assists, as well as some sterling defensive displays.

He's attracted praise right throughout the season, the latest of which has come from Ray Parlour.

What Ray Parlour said about Declan Rice

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast on behalf of NetBet Sports Betting the former Arsenal midfield waxed lyrical over the club's record signing.

He said: "Declan has been a top signing for Arsenal and it’s great he is still playing at such a high level when it matters most at the business end of the season. His energy is great, he plays every game, his goal against Bournemouth typifies his drive and energy during the game. He deserves to be up there for PFA Player of the Season. It was a big move for him and he's settled immediately into this team."

Asked whether any other Arsenal stars could be in the frame for the award at the season's end, the Romford Pele commented: "Odegaard has been excellent as has Saka who both are in the mix for sure, but Rice for me takes it.

"One can’t forget both centre-backs who have been amazing and should both be in the team of the season. I think Arsenal will have many players in the team of the season for sure."

So, what's on the agenda for the forthcoming summer? Well, it could be about another Premier League star in Alexander Isak.

What Ray Parlour has said about Alexander Isak

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that the Newcastle striker is high on Arsenal's list of priorities for the summer. The trouble is that it could take a seismic fee to prise away a man who has found the net on 24 occasions in all competitions this term. For context, that's four more than Arteta's leading marksman this term. Bukayo Saka has 20.

Speaking to FFC about what the Swede could bring to the Emirates Stadium, Parlour stated: "Isak is a player I like a lot. If you look at the signing of Rice, he is exactly what the team needed when Xhaka left and he has taken the club to another level."

The move to acquire Rice was certainly a landmark moment in Arsenal's recent history, but so too could the signing of an exciting centre-forward. There is a sense, despite the club's leading Premier League tally of 88 goals this term, that they still need a striker to go to the next level.

Isak, therefore, could be exactly that man. Parlour continued: "Isak is the type of player who can do well in this Arsenal team. He will suit Arsenal’s fluid style of play and can do well in this team with the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard and Odegaard supporting him. It’s important to have quality strikers as we had in our era with Wiltord, Kanu, Henry and Bergkamp.

"However, Newcastle will not want to lose their top striker. Fee wise, he will be similar to Rice’s fee, so if Newcastle are forced to sell, then yes he would take Arsenal forward."

The former midfielder isn't wrong. Reports have stated that the Sweden international may well cost £100m if the Magpies are to sanction a sale.