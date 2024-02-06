Highlights Arsenal's win against Liverpool narrowed the gap between the two teams to just two points, putting Arsenal back in the title race.

Arsenal's defensive performance against Liverpool was a masterclass, as they registered the highest expected goals (xG) tally against Liverpool all season.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka played key roles in Arsenal's win, with Martinelli looking back to his best and Saka returning to form.

Arsenal blew Liverpool away on Sunday as they narrowed the gap between them and the Reds to two points.

It was a seismic result at the top end of the Premier League and although the Gunners still lag behind, it's certainly better than the eight-point margin they could have suffered with a defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men registered the highest expected goals (xG) tally against Liverpool all season, while the Anfield outfit were also reduced to their worst xG of the campaign to date. This was a masterclass from Arsenal, notably in how to defend against a top side.

Yes, Jurgen Klopp's team were missing some key players but that shouldn't distract from just how good a win this was for the north Londoners.

They are back in this title race and in the eyes of fans, hopefully won't be going away anytime soon.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard were sandwiched by a strike from Gabriel Martinelli who looked back to his rampant best last weekend.

That was the view of Ray Parlour, who was elated to see the young winger on the scoresheet.

Ray Parlour's thoughts on Martinelli and Saka

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast on behalf of NetBet Online Casino, the former Arsenal midfielder told us what he thought about the Brazilian's display versus Liverpool.

"It was a big game for him and he certainly delivered. He’ll be buzzing this morning [Monday]. I know what he’s like. He’ll be up in the morning, having breakfast with his family, that’s the sort of guy he is."

It was a big lift for the 22-year-old who hasn't truly been at the races in this campaign to date. Prior to scoring twice against Crystal Palace last month, the young attacker had found the net just two times in the Premier League this season.

That was off the back of a sensational term for Martinelli who ended 2022/23 as Arsenal's joint top goalscorer in all competitions with 15.

Asked about the £180k-per-week forward's mindset after such a run, Parlour told FFC: "I was pleased for him because he’s a really good lad, he's always doing the best he can and loves football. I'm very lucky to go to pre-season and have a chat with all the guys and he loves playing for Arsenal.

"Players are always going to get that little dips. Saka has gone through it in recent weeks. People will question him but you’ve got to stick with these boys 100%. They are young lads, people don’t realise what they’ve done in football at such a young age."

The affectionately named Romford Pele is right; it's hard to believe just how young Martinelli and Saka are but they hold the keys to Arsenal's title charge during the back end of the campaign.

The latter has also returned to form over the last week, first scoring a right-footed effort against Nottingham Forest before bagging against Liverpool a few days ago.

Parlour was asked whether the duo reminded him of any players he featured alongside for Arsenal. First speaking about Martinelli, he commented: "I played with so many good players. It’s very difficult. Overmars was very similar pace wise. He was electric. He probably scores more goals than Marc Overmars on that left side. You’ve got Pires, a totally different player who was really good on the ball and scored goals as well."

On Arsenal's number 7, the ex-midfielder added: "Ljungberg on the right-hand side. He scored big goals in big games. But, at the end of the day, they’re their own people. If I had to pick one player it might be Saka who can get in that Invincibles side when he’s at his best. I can’t pick Martinelli in front of Pires because he was so good."

Ray Parlour's thoughts on the title race

Despite a return to form for Arsenal's star attackers, Parlour was still concerned about whether the Gunners would have enough in the final third to topple Manchester City.

Asked about what could prevent them from winning the league, he said: "It's got to be the goals. They need an out-and-out goalscorer but with the situation, no one was probably available in that transfer window. The money, they might be watching what's happening to Everton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle. Arsenal spent a lot of money in the summer - they spent £65m on Havertz, £105m on Declan Rice - and the funds might not be there until they sell a few players.

"That's got to be the area. If you had Erling Haaland in Arsenal's side they'd go very close to winning that league."

Arsenal have been linked with some mega-money moves of late, notably £80m-valued Ivan Toney, but with the window closing last Thursday, they will now need to refocus for the rest of the campaign before lining up a potential move in the summer months.