Can England finally do it? Will Football 'come home' at Euro 2024?

The anticipation is building ahead of the Three Lions' opener against Serbia on Sunday evening, with Gareth Southgate's men seeking to banish the demons of three years earlier and their cruel, Wembley defeat to Italy.

Will more penalty heartbreak lie ahead for this youthful and daring squad in Germany, or can Southgate and co finally go one better after so many years of hurt?

All is set to be revealed over the coming weeks, although for now, the debate rages as to the strength of the travelling party, amid a handful of sizeable omissions from the 26-man roster.

What Ray Parlour has said about Southgate's selections

Out with the old, and in with the new has seemingly been Southgate's motto this time around, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, James Maddison, Jack Grealish and an injured Harry Maguire all failing to make the cut, with bold nods given to rising stars Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton.

This fresh approach looks like the final roll of the dice for a manager who might be set for his last tournament in charge, with the question now as to whether it'll pay off.

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast on behalf of NetBet Casino, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has given his verdict on the make up of the group, revealing a few key reservations over Southgate's selection decisions.

Asked who he was most surprised to see on the plane to Germany, the ten-time England international told FFC: "It has to be Adam Wharton. He has good years ahead of him and has impressed at Crystal Palace, but I thought he may miss out and Grealish be in. But he has his chance and it’s a great experience for him to be in the squad and aim to get on the pitch.

"Mainoo as well was another one who ended the season well, but I was a little surprised to be included as Maddison misses out."

In the case of Wharton, the 20-year-old - who is one of four Crystal Palace stars named in the squad - only made his first Premier League start back in February, although the former Blackburn Rovers man seemingly did enough to catch Southgate's eye after a dazzling late cameo against Bosnia last week.

As Parlour stated, that inclusion for the young playmaker - alongside FA Cup final goalscorer, Mainoo - may have come at the expense of the likes of Grealish, with the 36-cap maverick having been ruthlessly culled from the initial 33-man provisional squad.

What Ray Parlour has said about Jack Grealish's England snub

The Manchester City maestro - who racked up two assists from five outings at the last European Championships in 2021 - had previously been a shoo-in under Southgate in recent years, although the rise of Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon, among others, has seemingly nudged the 28-year-old down the pecking order.

Will that bold call backfire, however? Well the Romford Pele certainly thinks so.

Asked who the Three Lions could regret omitting from the squad, Parlour outlined his shock at the decision: "Yes, it has to be Jack Grealish. He hasn’t had an outstanding season for City, but you just have to look at the talent City have in their squad.

"But, Jack was influential in the Euros and has plenty of experience in the big games and is a player who can change games and you need this in the knock out stages and I think England will regret leaving him out when it comes to the big games."

The former Gunners hero also outlined the loss that Maguire's absence could be, with the 31-year-old having been unable to shake off a calf injury that had abruptly ended his season at Manchester United.

"Harry Maguire was another player who should have made the squad as you look at his partnership with [John] Stones for England and they rarely have let the team down, plus he is dangerous from set plays."

With questions lingering over who will partner Stones at the back - and with new game-changers needed off the bench in the absence of Grealish, Maddison and Rashford et al - there are certainly a number of issues to be resolved as the tournament progresses.