Tottenham Hotspur could be set to add even more firepower to their side this summer, with Ange Postecoglou having honed in on another creative target.

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing this summer?

Having already welcomed James Maddison and Manor Solomon into the fold, many might assume that the Lilywhites' front line was sufficiently bolstered with the new season approaching.

However, according to FootballTransfers, they are now in talks with Lyon prodigy Rayan Cherki over a potential switch to the English capital.

Whilst they are set to battle with Chelsea for his signature, the financial troubles surrounding the French club could propose a cut-price fee in order to boost their coffers. As such, the Blues are reportedly preparing a €40m (£35m) offer, with interest in an exit thought to be high.

Representatives of the player have been in London touting his services, as if to emphasise this stance.

Who is Rayan Cherki?

Having been one of France's brightest footballing prospects for many years now, the 19-year-old seems poised for his big move that could take his career to the next level. It would be the natural progression for the teenage sensation who has been consistently thriving in Ligue 1.

Just last season saw the maestro post ten goal contributions in the league, having enjoyed his best goalscoring and creative campaign across his entire short career.

Such an ability to do both with such finesse, plus his youth, two-footedness, ability to dribble and scything passing range, all combine to draw startling comparisons with former Spurs wonderkid Dele Alli.

Although his career has somewhat stagnated of late, with his recent interview with Gary Neville bravely revealing the hardships that explain his troubles, few will forget how the MK Dons graduate burst onto the scene at White Hart Lane.

A return of 18 goals and nine assists in just his second Premier League season saw him take the division by storm, with Mauricio Pochettino even labelling him as the best young player in the world in 2018.

His youth fed into his fearlessness, as he conquered every stage set out for him before recently joining Everton in a bid to recapture that form.

In the meantime, Cherki could provide the reanimated version of the former England international, with all the traits that made Dele so special plus some added trickery that has seen him feature off the flank at times.

Football scout Jacek Kulig outlined such qualities just last month, showcasing his key attributes during one performance before writing:

"The youngest member of this French Dream Team. Magnificent talent."

Eurosport France's Martin Mosnier would supplement a notion, claiming:

"He’s really an attacking midfielder although he can also play as a left winger. Cherki is an exceptional dribbler, one of the first things one notices when watching him is that he appears to be ambipedal, as he can seemingly utilise both feet equally well.

“His strengths are as follows: key passes, dribbling and his ability to create something out of nothing."

The latter of these attributes could perfectly encapsulate the bulk of Dele's career in north London, with his stunning finish against Crystal Palace in 2016 acting as a perfect microcosm for such a talent.

With the ball lofted infield, the 27-year-old took one deft touch, before the second lifted it over the onrushing defender. As he spun and swung his right boot at it, he caught the ball on the volley from just outside the area, watching it laser into the bottom left corner of the net. Selhurst Park has astounded, having witnessed such imperious quality from a player who was just 19 years old.

Many Spurs fans will be willing on their former star to reignite his career at Goodison Park, especially after the tear-jerking interview posted just over a week ago.

However, Cherki would denote a perfect alternative for them to get behind once again, who has all the qualities capable of replicating the feat that made the world stand up and take note of Dele.