As one Bundesliga club look to make instant profit, it's Manchester United who could reportedly take full advantage in a deal that could cost them as much as £67m this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils struggled on the reinforcements front during the January transfer window - only welcoming Patrick Dorgu and young Ayden Heaven - and must now turn their attention towards much-needed improvements in the summer.

That winter failure was there for all to see against Leicester City in the FA Cup too, as Ruben Amorim's side were forced to win late on against a struggling Leicester City side courtesy of Harry Maguire's contentious winner.

Sat in the bottom half of the Premier League, Amorim desperately needs a summer of additions if he is to turn what has so far been an Old Trafford nightmare into a gradual rise into the dream move he may have envisioned.

With that said, the Red Devils could take full advantage of one club's pursuit of profit this summer. According to Christian Falk via Caught Offside, Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop to sign Xavi Simons.

The German reporter explained that despite only just completing a permanent move to RB Leipzig last month, the Bundesliga club could look to sell their star man for instant profit of just over £25m this summer.

Falk told Caught Offside: “It was a little bit surprising that Leipzig committed to a permanent deal with Simons. At the beginning, they didn’t think they’d get this chance, but they did it for €50m (£41m), which isn’t a lot for this kind of player. His contract, of course, isn’t that long, running just until 2027.

“So, you see, his stock is rising! Leipzig are thinking they have signed a player for €50m (£41m) who has the potential to be an €80m (£67m) player, so they could earn a lot of money on a potential sale. I’m sure there’s a gentleman’s agreement or a release clause, which would see Simons sold in the summer."

Simons would solve Amorim's frustrating problem

The story of Amorim's Manchester United tenure so far has been square pegs in round holes in a system which simply hasn't suited the squad that Erik ten Hag left behind. Simons' arrival may well spell the beginning of the end of that narrative, however.

In Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system - which operates with two advanced midfielders - the Dutchman would be the perfect candidate to slot straight in alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and finally sharpen a blunt Old Trafford attack.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Xavi Simons Bruno Fernandes Starts 12 23 Goals 4 5 Assists 2 6 Key Passes P90 1.95 2.29

Dubbed a "crazy" talent by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, 21-year-old Simons would certainly be a worthwhile investment to kickstart the Amorim era at Old Trafford this summer.