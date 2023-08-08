Timo Werner's time in England didn't exactly go to plan, as the curse of Chelsea strikers continued in brutal fashion. The German spent the majority of his time at Stamford Bridge in an offside position, or failing to find the back of the net, before heading back to RB Leipzig.

All in all, his move to the London club, worth a reported £54m, goes down as one to forget.

Since making his return to the Bundesliga, Werner has, at the very least, regained some form, but that hasn't stopped him from having a few embarrassing moments.

Among those moments has been his recent miss at a recent Leipzig event, which has gone viral with 3.6m views, reminding Chelsea fans of painful memories when watching the forward in the Premier League.

Timo Werner's woeful training miss goes viral

As you can see in the video made by @leonstreetskills, Werner was given the chance to volley home into the small-sided goal at a recent event for the club. Instead of finding the back of the net, however, the German international sent the ball flying over the entire set-up, and into the space behind.

It's the type of finish that's seen every week at the local five-aside, and not one you'd expect from a striker once worth over £50m. Much like the local five-aside, too, Leipzig won't be getting that ball back anytime soon.

It sums Werner up fairly well that the miss follows a solid first season back at Leipzig, in which he found the back of the net an impressive 16 goals in 40 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

How many goals has Timo Werner scored for RB Leipzig?

Scoring a total of 95 goals in 159 games during his first spell to become Leipzig's record goalscorer, Werner has since found the back of the net 16 more times at the club to extend his record to 111 goals.

In doing so, the German became the first-ever player to reach 100 goals for the club - an achievement he set out to complete upon re-joining.

Indeed, after returning to the club, the forward said, via the official website: "I’m very happy to be able to play for RB Leipzig again. I had a great time here between 2016 and 2020, when we performed brilliantly as newcomers in the league.

"It was a dignified departure for me to leave the club as record goalscorer, but that’s in the past now and I’m looking ahead, because both I and the club have developed in the past two years.

"I had two great years at Chelsea that I’m really grateful for and were crowned with the Champions League trophy. The experience to play abroad in a new league really helped me and my career.

"Now I’m looking forward to the new season with RB Leipzig and above all to meeting the Leipzig fans again, who mean a great deal to me. We want to achieve a lot and of course, I want to become the first Leipzig player to reach the 100-goal mark."

With the Bundesliga season almost underway, Werner will hope to keep his embarrassing misses on the training pitch, before finding the back of the net when it really matters.