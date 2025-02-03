There are rumours that Everton could be re-signing Richarlison right at the end of the January transfer window.

Everton transfer news

It looks as though the Blues will complete the permanent signing of Carlos Alcaraz from Brazilian side Flamengo before deadline day reached its conclusion, with Fabrizio Romano taking to X to report the news.

"Everton are completing all details of Charly Alcaraz deal from Flamengo, it will get done tonight. €15m plus add-ons on loan with obligation to buy to be activated only in case of high number of starts."

Everton also made a move to sign West Brom midfielder Tom Fellows on Monday, bidding £15m for his services. The Baggies have held firm, however, not wanting to allow one of their most influential players to leave midway through the season. The 21-year-old could now be a summer target instead, but he is going nowhere for now.

The Blues were also thought to be pursuing a move for Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, seeing him as a player who could give David Moyes more attacking quality in the Premier League, but that ship appears to have sailed.

Sky man drops Richarlison to Everton reaction

Writing in response to a fan on X on Monday evening, Alan Myers claimed that "anything is possible" when quizzed about rumours of Richarlison joining Everton at the eleventh hour.

"I’d never rule anything out on (deadline day) but despite Tel Spurs are still very stretched, I think it’s a big ask but as I say anything is possible while the window is open."

It goes without saying that it is unlikely that Richarlison will be back at Everton late in the day, but it is interesting to see Myers fail to completely rule it out. With Tottenham suffering huge injury problems all over the pitch this season, it would make little sense allowing the Brazilian to move on, weakening their squad further.

A return to Goodison Park would likely be met with some positivity from many Everton supporters, however, considering he was a popular figure during his first stint there, scoring 53 goals in 152 appearances - an impressive return in a team that was often struggling in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the leading managers of his generation and he was always an admirer of the 27-year-old during his time in charge at Goodison Park, saying: "He is a modern and complete forward, not very sharp on his feet but coordinated and with great synchronization in the area. He is also strong with his head, although he is not a giant. For me, he is among the best forwards.''

In Alcaraz, Everton look set to make an exciting signing, with the 22-year-old a long-term addition who could add quality and energy in the middle of the park, and bringing back Richarlison would be a surprise bonus but perhaps a move to look forward to in the summer.