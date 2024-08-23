The transfer window slams shut in a week, and while this summer has felt less busy than previous years, Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the most active 'big six' sides, behind only Chelsea and perhaps Manchester United.

Daniel Levy and Co have secured deals for young and exciting talents like Archie Gray, Yang Min-Hyeok and Wilson Odobert while significantly strengthening the first team with the £65m signing of Dominic Solanke.

However, if Ange Postecoglou is going to successfully lead the club back up the Premier League and into the Champions League places over the next ten months, he will need his team to be at their best and probably a few more additions to the squad on top.

Fortunately, the latest star touted for a move to N17 could help with both, as he could create a brilliant partnership with Dejan Kulusevski and help get the best out of him while bolstering the squad as well.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from French outlet L'Équipe, Tottenham are very interested in signing AS Monaco full-back Vanderson.

In fact, the report goes a step further, claiming that the North Londoners are now ready to make an offer in the region of €30m for his services before the window slams shut.

The good news for the Lilywhites is that while the report claims the Ligue 1 side want to keep the Brazilian, they are unlikely to turn down that sort of money.

It might not be the most exciting of transfers, but Vanderson will undoubtedly improve Postecoglou's squad, and thanks to his attacking tendencies, he could help get more out of Kulusevski as well.

Why Vanderson would be a good signing

Okay, so the first thing to address is that as things stand, Pedro Porro appears to be the club's starting right-back this season, and given how well he has played at points over the last season and a half, it's unlikely that Vanderson would come in and instantly take his spot.

However, more than ever, football is a squad game, and while Djed Spence could eventually come good in North London, there are still doubts over his true ability, and if Postecoglou wants to ensure he has two quality attacking right-backs to help the team traverse what is set to be a challenging campaign, then the Brazilian defender looks like an ideal signing.

Moreover, the fact he's comfortable starting at right-back and in right midfield and has a general desire to get forward means he could help get just as much out of his attacking teammates as the Spaniard, especially those starting on the right wing like Kulusevski.

For example, in just 23 appearances last season, the twice-capped international, whom U23 scout Antonio claims is blessed with "obscene pace and acceleration", scored three goals and provided one assist, meaning that he averaged a goal involvement once every 5.75 games from right-back.

Just imagine if the Lilywhites' Swedish winger had a player as aggressive as that behind him and occupying opposition defenders; he'd have far more space to operate in himself.

Moreover, it's not just his output that is impressive, but also his underlying numbers.

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and the Europa League, the Rondonópolis-born star sits in the top 2% of full-backs for tackles, the top 3% for interceptions, the top 4% for total shots, the top 9% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, the top 10% for non-penalty expected goals and progressive passes received and the top 11% for actual non-penalty goals, all per 90.

Vanderson's FBref Scout Report Stats Per 90 Percentile Tackles 3.54 Top 2% Interceptions 1.86 Top 3% Shots Total 1.68 Top 4% Touches in the Opposition's Penalty Area 2.44 Top 9% Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.09 Top 10% Progressive Passes Received 6.91 Top 10% Non-Penalty Goals 0.12 Top 11% All Stats via FBref

This impressive array of underlying metrics shows that while, yes, he thrives going forward, he is also more than capable of defending, which in turn would give players like Kulusevski the confidence to focus on the sharp end of the pitch.

Ultimately, while Vanderson won't transform Tottenham's first team, he would add so much quality to the squad overall and help get more out of the team's array of rightwingers when on the pitch. Therefore, Levy and Co should do what they can to get this deal over the line before another team comes in for him.