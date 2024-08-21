There is a real belief that Chelsea could sign a £179,000-per-week star before deadline day, with his club seemingly agreeing to a drop in the asking price.

Chelsea seal Joao Felix deal as Boehly makes tenth summer signing

Under Todd Boehly and BlueCo, the west Londoners have showcased their spending power yet again this summer transfer window, making a total of 10 new signings - including their latest deal for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The Portugal international, who has returned to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth up to £46.3 million, completed his medical yesterday (Lyall Thomas) - putting pen to paper on a six-year contract with the option of a further year.

Chelsea were in negotiations to sign Felix since the beginning of last week, but a deal has now been agreed as the 24-year-old links up with Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

The addition of Felix takes Chelsea's spending beyond the £200 million mark. However, Boehly and co have at least balanced the books with key player sales, which have in turn brought around £88 million into their coffers (Transfermarkt).

Felix's 23/24 La Liga Stats vs Barcelona Squad Stat Output Squad rank Minutes 1,544 11th Goals 7 =3rd Assists 3 5th Shots per game 2 4th Key passes per game 0.6 =8th Dribbles per game 1 =3rd Overall rating 6.85 10th via WhoScored

Reports suggest that Boehly, helped by his co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, may not be done there either. A lot of noise is currently surrounding Chelsea and a late move for star Serie A striker Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea have been holding talks with Napoli over Osimhen since late last month, and the Nigerian's possible switch to London is closely tied with Romelu Lukaku's future, as Antonio Conte pushes to reunite with the Belgian in Italy.

There won't be any straight swap deal, though, as both moves are seen as separate entities.

"Understand Romelu Lukaku and Napoli are getting closer. Official bid on the table," said reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano earlier this week.

"Club to club talks now into key stages as Chelsea decision is clear: Lukaku and Osimhen, SEPARATE topics. Full focus on selling Lukaku, then Osimhen story eventually for final days."

Real belief Chelsea could sign Osimhen as Napoli lower asking price

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking to The Boot Room, there is a real belief Chelsea could sign Osimhen before deadline day, as Napoli lower the 25-year-old's asking price and Lukaku's move looks very likely to go through.

"The situation between the two clubs is slow but ongoing," said Bailey.

“Napoli have seemingly agreed to lower their asking price for him but so too have Chelsea for Lukaku. Expectation is that once the Lukaku deal is done – which should be soon – that does make the Osimhen deal much more likely.”

Two potential roadblocks that Chelsea will need to overcome are his salary and stance over joining on loan. According to Romano, Osimhen will not take a cut on his net £179,000-per-week wage, and only wants to leave Napoli on a permanent deal.