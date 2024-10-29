Club chiefs are convinced that an "extraordinary" player at their disposal is set to join Tottenham Hotspur next year, with a report this week detailing exactly why Spurs are seen as a very likely landing spot in 2025.

Tottenham slump to 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace

It was an afternoon to forget for Spurs at Selhurst Park on Sunday, with Crystal Palace securing their first win of the new Premier League season at the expense of Ange Postecoglou's side.

In what was a very "Spursy" display, striker Jean-Philippe Mateta's only goal of the game handed Palace a 1-0 victory over the north Londoners, with Tottenham failing to break through a home side determined to bag a much-needed three points.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5

Following their collapse at Brighton just before the international break, Postecoglou had done well to guide his team back on the right patch with crucial victories against West Ham and AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, but this result at Palace highlights the serious work which Spurs still need to put in as they attempt to go up another level.

"It was a game which turned into, and it didn’t surprise me, a bit of a battle," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's defeat at Palace.

"Lots of stop, starting and standing around. We didn’t deal with that really well at all. We didn’t get to grips with just the nature of what was transpiring out there. It turned into a bit of a battle. They dealt with it better than we did.

"It was a game we needed to stay composed and not sort of fall into the trap of trying to play the game ultimately Palace wanted to play. It turned into a game that was battle after battle, duels, stop starts, waiting around. We need to be a lot more clear-headed about how we deal with that rather than fall into the trap of doing what we did today."

To add some much-needed quality to Postecoglou's ranks, which may still be required if they're to reach to levels of Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool, it is believed Spurs are identifying transfer targets for 2025.

Real Betis chiefs convinced Johnny Cardoso is set to join Tottenham

According to ABC Sevilla, via Sport Witness, one such player could be Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso - with the Lilywhites possessing an option to sign the USA international for around £21 million by June next year.

They struck this pledge with Betis as part of the deal which saw Giovani Lo Celso head in the opposite direction in the summer window, and because of this, Betis chiefs are convinced that Cardoso is destined to join Tottenham next year.

This would result in the La Liga side making a £12.5 million profit off the 23-year-old's exit, so there is a real incentive for Betis, as a move to London for Cardoso is seen as very likely by those within the club at this stage.

Called "extraordinary" by Betis director Manu Fajardo, Cardoso is viewed by many in Spain as a player with real potential.