One of Leeds United's most expensive-ever signings has moved one step closer to leaving the club in 2025, according to a new report.

Leeds throw away two-goal lead at Hull

Championship leaders Leeds were held to a shock draw by struggling Hull City at the weekend in what was a thrilling affair at the MKM Stadium.

Abu Kamara, who was recently forced to apologise for a social media comment he made on rivals Portsmouth's Instagram account, opened the scoring in just the fifth minute. Ao Tanaka equalised for Leeds straight after the break, before goals Dan James and Joel Piroe put the visitors in the driving seat.

Hull's Joao Pedro then pulled one back with eight minutes to play, before Kamara completed his redemption arc by rescuing a point in the final moments as he smashed the ball into the net from the edge of the area.

With Burnley and Sheffield United winning on the same day, the defeat means Leeds' lead at the top of the Championship was cut to just one point.

"Disappointed is probably the right word," Leeds boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Leeds after the game. "We were in control at 3-1 and could have scored a fourth, fifth or sixth goal, especially with Daniel James having a one-on-one chance.

"It's then difficult to accept how we conceded two late goals without them really having a chance in the half, but somehow they were able to score. To drive away with one point is heartbreaking and disappointing."

Junior Firpo linked with new Leeds exit

One man who wasn't involved against Hull was left-back Junior Firpo. The Dominican Republic international, who joined Leeds from Barcelona in 2021 in a deal worth £12.9 million, missed out for the seventh week in a row due to injury as speculation rumbles on about his future at Elland Road.

The 28-year-old is now in the final six months of his contract with Leeds, and is free to talk to other clubs.

According to a new report from TEAMtalk, Firpo's team are now laying the groundwork for a return to his boyhood club Real Betis. Firpo began his professional career with Betis back in 2018, and they claim Firpo is now open to returning to the Estadio Benito Villamarin this month.

TEAMtalk report that "initial contacts via intermediaries have taken place between Real Betis and Firpo’s camps," and that the Spanish club's interest in him has been bolstered by the poor displays of current left-back, Ricardo Rodriguez.

Firpo, who is expected to return from injury in the near future, was praised by Farke following Leeds' 1-0 defeat to Burnley earlier this season.

“Junior played a really good game against Burnley, after long travel, improved defensive skill and turning into a leader. Great will to improve further," said the German coach of the defender.