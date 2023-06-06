Real Madrid have contacted Bayern Munich over the possibility of signing left-back Alphonso Davies this summer, according to Jose Felix Diaz of MARCA.

Could Alphonso Davies leave Bayern Munich?

During his time at Bayern Munich, Davies has taken the Bundesliga and the rest of European football by storm, particularly making his mark in the Bavarians’ historic 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona.

A few injury setbacks saw the Canadian drop out of the limelight this season, however, and now his agent, Nedal Huoseh has revealed an “uncertainty” to Davies’ future.

Huoseh said:

"It's a chaotic moment at Bayern Munich. I'm not sure what's going on. There seems to be too much instability and uncertainty. Maybe it's better if we wait a while and see how I get to the club."

It is an uncertainty that Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to take advantage of, too.

According to MARCA, the Spanish giants enquired to Bayern Munich about the possibility of signing Davies, and did not get a 'resounding no' for an answer - potentially leaving the door open for a move this summer.

Why do Real Madrid want Alphonso Davies?

In a season to forget for Real Madrid after trailing some distance behind rivals Barcelona for the majority of the LaLiga campaign,

Los Blancos will need to address some weaknesses in Carlo Ancelotti’s side. And one of those weaknesses comes at left-back.

Since signing for the club in 2019, Ferland Mendy has gradually begun to struggle, culminating in a difficult season last time out.

Now, according to The Mirror, Arsenal have been offered to sign the fullback, who has been told that he is free to leave Madrid this summer.

With Mendy potentially on his way out, the door swings open for a replacement, which is where Davies could come in and step up for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

When comparing Mendy and Davies, there’s only one standout, too.

As per FBref, Davies outperformed Mendy per 90 in assists, goals, blocks, and interceptions - highlighting just how much of an upgrade Davies could be, should Madrid continue to pursue a deal.

According to FootballTransfers, the Bayern machine is currently worth a hefty £54m, meaning that Madrid would have to splash out big if they want to secure the services of the left-back this summer.

With a long transfer window ahead, Davies’ future at Bayern Munich remains up in the air as the links to Real Madrid grow stronger.