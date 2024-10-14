Real Madrid have made somewhat of a habit of buying Tottenham's star players over the years, having previously splashed out on both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale.

Now, they've got their eyes on more Spurs stars. One of those is defender Cristian Romero, according to reports last month. A Spanish outlet reported that Madrid had sent their chief scout Juni Calafat to watch both Romero and Arsenal defender William Saliba play in the North London Derby.

The Frenchman came out on top, with Mikel Arteta's side winning 1-0 on the day thanks to a second-half goal from Gabriel. The Spanish giants consider both Romero and Saliba to have "enormous potential" and believe they "could fit into the Real Madrid project."

Real Madrid interested in Porro as well as Romero

Romero isn't the only Spurs player Madrid currently have their eyes on. According to The Mirror, the 15-times European Champions are also interested in signing full-back Pedro Porro. The Spanish defender joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth around £40 million in January 2023 and has since established himself as one of the Premier League's top full-backs and a key player in Ange Postecoglou's side.

The Mirror add that Porro "remains a focal part of Postecoglou's plans and Daniel Levy is expected to drive a hard bargain, should Los Blancos come calling".

The Athletic's Mario Cortegana previously stated that while Madrid admire Porro, Spurs chairman Levy could be a roadblock in luring the former Manchester City defender to the Spanish capital in the near future.

"The most significant obstacles to any potential move are that he has a contract until summer 2028 and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator — something executives at the Bernabeu are well aware of, with Madrid having previously signed Luka Modric and Gareth Bale from the north London club," he explained.

Porro open to Real Madrid move

While Spurs fans will no doubt be hoping they can keep hold of Porro, comments from the player himself suggest that they might not be able to if Madrid came knocking. Speaking with Relevo last week, Porro was asked how it feels to be linked with Madrid.

He replied: "It fills you with excitement, doesn't it? You have to focus on your work, but the fact that Real Madrid is interested in you is because you are doing things well. That's how I think about it on a day-to-day basis."

"Well, if that moment has to come, it will come. And if it doesn't, well, I'll just keep working as I have been doing," he added.

Asked if he sees himself playing for Los Blancos one day, Porro, on £85,000-a-week with Spurs, said: "Yes. Obviously, because as I told you, I try to work and give my best every day. If I get the chance to make that leap tomorrow, I'll be prepared."