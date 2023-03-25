Fabrizio Romano has revealed a number of managers that Real Madrid could turn to should Carlo Ancelotti decide to part ways this summer.

What's going on with Ancelotti at Real Madrid?

The European champions have suffered a dip this season, as a loss in El Clasico has meant that Barcelona are all but set to win La Liga, and whilst they may fancy their chances in the Champions League once again, changes may be made at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazil job, and if the Italian chooses to move on or the club decide to end his second tenure in the Spanish capital, they will need to appoint a successor who can step into one of the biggest jobs in world football.

Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was one option that they were reportedly considering, but he has just recently joined Bayern Munich.

Speaking on his YouTube channel (1.20), Romano named two other candidates on Real Madrid's list as they plan ahead for the future.

He said: "Real Madrid right now are still protecting and backing Carlo Ancelotti.

"They still dream of the Champions League, and so they want Ancelotti to work in the best way, not feeling any pressure. But we also know that at Real Madrid, to win titles is crucial.

"Real Madrid have some potential ideas - I say potential because nothing is advanced because they're working to protect Ancelotti, but Tuchel was one of them.

"The others are, for sure, Raul, and for sure, Mauricio Pochettino - all coaches appreciated internally at Real Madrid. Of course, Raul is already in the Castilla team.

"Let's see if there will be other options, but at the moment, it's just some ideas - not something decided - because Carlo Ancelotti remains 100% in control of the situation, especially for the Champions League."

Is it time for Real Madrid to move on from Ancelotti?

Although the 63-year-old has achieved incredible success with the club, the case can be made that a summer departure would be the perfect time to move on.

He was even criticised during their victorious Champions League campaign last season, as Real came from behind on a number of occasions to win despite being outplayed at times.

Being 12 points behind Barcelona at this stage of the season has shown that there are weaknesses in this Madrid side, and a refresh in tactics and the squad could set Los Blancos up for a title challenge.

Pochettino has been out of work since being fired from his role at Paris Saint-Germain, whilst Raul has Real Madrid's Castilla side pushing for promotion to the second tier.

By choosing Raul, Real could follow a similar route to the one they took when they appointed Zinedine Zidane, who achieved unprecedented success after being promoted from Castilla, leaving Ancelotti to join the Brazil side and Real to begin a new era with another club legend at the helm.