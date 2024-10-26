In what would finally see Liverpool get one over on Real Madrid after years of missing out on transfer targets, Michael Edwards is reportedly plotting a move to sign a Bernabeu star who is no longer considered untouchable.

Liverpool transfer news

With Arsenal awaiting the Reds, Arne Slot's side find themselves in the best possible form after defeating Chelsea and then RB Leipzig to make it a perfect week so far. What made that Leipzig victory so much more enjoyable for Liverpool fans was, of course, Darwin Nunez's goal. Covering for the injured Diogo Jota, the forward scored the goal that his previous Chelsea display deserved to seal the points in Germany.

With the Reds back amongst Europe's elite, the transfer rumours have been coming thick and fast, especially since they may need to replace the out-of-contract Vigil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer.

On that front, those at Anfield may already have their replacement for Salah in their sights. According to Caught Offside, Edwards is now plotting a move to sign Arda Guler from Real Madrid, who no longer consider their young winger untouchable in a squad filled to the brim with attacking talent.

The Turkish star stole the show at times at Euro 2024 in the summer, only to struggle for consistent minutes ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Ballon d'Or favourite Vinicius Junior. With that unlikely to change anytime soon, Liverpool could swoop in at the perfect time and land the ultimate Salah successor for years to come.

With Arsenal to reportedly compete against too, Liverpool can get one over on their Premier League rivals away from the action.

"Special" Guler is destined for the top

Whether it's at Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal or elsewhere, Guler is very much a player destined for the top of European football. Still just 19 years old, the winger stole the headlines at the Euros not long after earning the praise of Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who told reporters via Sports Mole: "I think the closer to goal, the better. He is very effective, he scores a lot with little space, he has a special talent. He shows it better closer to the goal."

There's not many wingers in world football capable of replacing Salah at Liverpool, but Guler looks like one of the rare few. Of course, his best years are yet to come but if he is available, then those at Anfield must act next summer. The teenager is set to steal headlines for years to come, it's just a case of just which club benefits from such talent.