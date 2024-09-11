Following a disastrous start to the Premier League campaign, things could yet get worse for Everton with recent transfer rumours suggesting that one star could be on the move in 2025.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees couldn't have had a worse start in pursuit of avoiding Premier League relegation once again, having lost three from three including a shock 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth in which they had a 2-0 lead with three minutes of normal time left to play. Bournemouth's comeback just about summed things up for those at Goodison Park prior to the international break.

Sean Dyche's side simply must turn things around after the international break, with their tough test against Aston Villa and former star Amadou Onana suddenly a fixture of great importance already. That said, even if the Toffees avoid relegation again, one particular star could be on his way out next summer.

According to GiveMeSport, Real Madrid are now circling a move to sign Jarrad Branthwaite next summer in what would be an incredible step for the central defender, who'd be swapping Goodison Park for the current European champions. The report adds that there is a strong chance Branthwaite will depart in 2025.

The deal won't come cheap, however, with Everton reportedly set to stand firm on their £75m valuation in hopes of easing any financial concerns if their star man leaves.

Keeping hold of Branthwaite in the last summer transfer window should already be seen as a huge success in Merseyside, but that same achievement seems unlikely to be repeated, particularly if Real Madrid come calling. The European giants are rarely rejected and Branthwaite may yet add to the list of players to be lured into such an impressive move.

Real Madrid the best move for "fantastic" Branthwaite and Everton

If Branthwaite's exit is inevitable, then Everton should ensure that two things take place. They must make sure to cash in to the full extent on their defender who earns a reported £35,000-a-week. Their £75m demand has to be met next summer if they are to sell their central defender and they should ensure that sale is to a European giant in Real Madrid rather than a Premier League rival.

Of course, in their ideal world, Branthwaite would remain an Everton player. Simply put, however, the Toffees may need the money and watching on as an academy graduate completes a move to Real Madrid should leave them feeling at least a small sense of pride rather than disappointing shame. A player described as "fantastic" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig last season, Branthwaite looks destined for the top.

In what could be his final season at Everton, Branthwaite has the job of keeping Dyche's side afloat one last time following another concerning start to the campaign.