La Liga giants Real Madrid are "seriously" considering the sale of an illustrious player in the next transfer window, with Arsenal prepared to bid and at the forefront of the race for his signature.

Arsenal given selection headaches ahead of crucial Liverpool game

While sporting director Edu Gaspar weighs up the club's next transfer swoops, in a bid to reinforce Mikel Arteta's squad, the Spaniard is currently attempting to find a way around some real selection headaches before hosting Liverpool on Sunday.

There are fears that defender Riccardo Calafiori has suffered ligament damage, after he was forced off with 20 minutes left to play during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League earlier this week.

Meanwhile, it is believed Takehiro Tomiyasu is facing around a month on the sidelines after his knee injury flared up again recently. The Japan international had only just returned from a problem which kept him sidelined since pre-season, making a brief cameo against Southampton, but Tomiyasu is now set to be unavailable again for the foreseeable.

Arsenal expect Bukayo Saka to miss their clash against Liverpool, while it remains to be seen when club captain Martin Odegaard will return from his ankle injury. Another doubt ahead of this Sunday is defender Jurrien Timber, with the Dutchman missing Arsenal's last few games after picking up a muscle problem recently.

Meanwhile, left-back Kieran Tierney remains out with a hamstring injury. Arteta has been dealt many fitness blows to key player since the beginning of the season, and Arsenal have done pretty well to cope with what can only be described as an injury crisis.

Reports have suggested that the north Londoners could look to the transfer market in an effort to sign much-needed strength in depth. Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign a back-up for Saka, with Bryan Mbeumo among their potential targets.

It is even believed by some sections of the press that Arsenal may lodge a bid for Atalanta defender Isak Hien, so there are a few options that Edu and co are considering as we approach the turn of the year.

Real Madrid forward Arda Guler is deemed by Arteta as a potential perfect Arsenal signing, according to some reports, as the Turkey international starlet weighs up his future at the Bernabeu.

Guler is by no means the only Real player on their radar, though, as an update from Spain claims this week.

Arsenal prepared to bid for Rodrygo as Real Madrid consider sale

According to a Spanish report, Galacticos star and Brazil forward Rodrygo is in Edu's thinking.

Rodrygo's stats in all competitions this season Total Appearances 13 Goals 3 Assists 2 Minutes played 883

The £200,000-per-week star could be close to saying goodbye to Madrid, and his next destination may well be the Premier League. It is believed Carlo Ancelotti's side are "seriously" considering his sale in January, with Arsenal prepared to bid for Rodrygo and take advantage of this situation.

Both the Gunners and Liverpool are described as at the "forefront" of the race for Rodrygo, but it may not be an easy deal to pull off. There have been suggestions that the 23-year-old could cost around £136 million, which would shatter Arsenal's transfer record, so it remains to be seen just how far Edu and co would be willing to go for a deal.