Real Madrid are interested in signing an £85,000-a-week Manchester United ace who is really liked by Ruben Amorim, according to a new report. As football enters the hectic month of December, that means we are getting closer to the busiest time of the football calendar as well as closing in on the January transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news

It remains unclear what the Red Devils plan to do in January, as finances could be tight given their heavy spending during the summer. But if opportunities present themselves and United can do a deal, then there could be a few arrivals and departures at Old Trafford in the New Year.

Signing a left-back will be at the top of United’s agenda for January, as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s recent injury record has left United short in that position. The pair are back in the first team fold, but there still are concerns over their fitness, and Amorim appears keen to bring in a new left-back, who can play as a wing-back.

It has recently been reported that United have made “advances” to Lanus in their bid to sign Julio Soler. The Red Devils have been linked with the full-back before, and now they are ready to bring the 19-year-old to England. But he is not the only left-back United have their eye on, as Amorim has told the club chiefs to sign Patrick Dorgu from Italian side Leece.

United are said to be preparing a big offer to sign Dorgu in January, as Amorim sees him as “the ideal profile” for his wing-back role. The defender is also very versatile and can operate on the right-hand side of the defence if needed. Dorgu’s arrival in January could now become even more important, as one United player is attracting interest from European heavyweights Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are talking to Man Utd about signing Diogo Dalot

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot. The 25-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in July 2018 from Porto, fairly unknown, and it took him a while to get to the stage he is at now in his career.

A loan spell at AC Milan looked to seal the end of his time at United, but once he returned, he became a regular in the starting XI and hasn’t looked back since. Last season, Dalot played all but two Premier League games under Erik ten Hag, scoring two goals and recording three assists in the process.

This season, Dalot has started 20 of the 21 games he has played in all competitions, and in Amorim’s first three games at United, he is already considered a key player. However, United are braced for serious interest in their player, as this report states that Real Madrid are "asking" about the signing of the Portuguese international, who earns £85,000 a week at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot's Man Utd stats Apps 177 Goals 6 Assists 12

United have told the European champions that it would cost them 50 million euros to sign Dalot, which is roughly £41 million. Madrid’s contact with Dalot’s agents was made when Ten Hag was still in charge at Old Trafford, but his situation has now changed, given Amorim really likes the player. Dalot is under contract at United until 2028, and the club have the option to extend that by another 12 months.