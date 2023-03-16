Real Madrid were imperious yet again as they breezed past Liverpool to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, and one moment stood out in particular.

It was already notable that 37-year-old Luka Modric was starting, and the Croatian superstar rolled back the years with a remarkable bit of skill, almost leaving defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in tears.

Real Madrid's squad delivered yet another dazzling display, with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga turning on the style, but it was Modric who really had Real Madrid fans off their seats, and the standing ovation he received later on was fully deserved.

The midfielder flicked the ball over the right-back, who was helpless as he watched Modric then put an almost-perfect cross into the box, which was headed over by Federico Valverde. This was the icing on the cake in what was another accomplished performance by the veteran, and fans were quick to highlight Modric's greatness.

The five-time Champions League winner is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, and fans are now arguing that he should be placed alongside the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane as an all-time great.

Some of the reaction can be seen below...