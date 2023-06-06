Real Madrid have put Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane atop their list of potential Karim Benzema replacements.

With just a year left on his current deal, Harry Kane has attracted the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs, but it is perhaps Europe’s biggest that will end up taking him away from north London.

What’s the latest on Harry Kane?

According to Spanish Football expert Guillem Balague, Real Madrid have made Kane their new priority to replace the departing Karim Benzema.

The news comes on the back of the recent announcement that the club’s all-time leading goalscorer has left the club for a lucrative deal in the Saudi Pro League.

Before the Frenchman departed from the Spanish capital, the most likely destination for England’s record goalscorer looked like it would be Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

However, the new vacancy in Real’s attack has turned everything on its head.

The prospect of playing under Carlo Ancelotti and for a team that has made winning the Champions League a habit might prove too much to turn down for Kane.

What are the stumbling blocks?

The most significant barrier to this deal being completed is undoubtedly the hefty price tag that Daniel Levy has placed on his star man reported to be a minimum of £100m.

This is in spite of the fact that the 6ft striker only has a year left on his deal, and according to Balague, this figure is something ‘Real would be reluctant to pay.’

Then there is the much-publicised desire from the player himself to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record of 260 goals, only 47 more than Kane’s current tally.

Would Harry Kane improve Real Madrid?

The Walthamstow-born forward has been an integral part of every Spurs side he has played in and quickly established himself as one of the first names on an England team sheet.

He certainly has the approval of Pep Guardiola, who only this year described him as ‘one of the best strikers I have ever seen in my life.’

With praise like that, it shouldn’t be surprising to find out that according to WhoScored, Kane has averaged a rating of 7.51 throughout his 38 games in the Premier League this season.

Those 38 games have seen him rack up 33 goal involvements in a dysfunctional Spurs side.

In contrast, Benzema, the man he would be replacing in the Spanish capital, could only reach 22 goal involvements in LaLiga this term.

The underlying numbers are there as well. According to FBref, the Spurs man ranks in the top 10% for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for progressive passes and the top 14% for non-penalty goals per 90.

If Florentino Perez and Daniel Levy can figure out a way to make this deal work, Harry Kane could well end his career with a whole host of trophies in Madrid.