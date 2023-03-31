Luis Enrique has been touted as the best possible candidate for the Real Madrid job, if Carlo Ancelotti leaves his role this summer.

What's going on with Real Madrid and Ancelotti?

The Italian has been heavily linked with the Brazil job, and with Los Blancos 12 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, he could depart Real Madrid.

Real Madrid can explore a number of options to replace him, with former club heroes Raul And Xabi Alonso currently in management roles, but the former Barcelona manager has now been suggested as Ancelotti's successor.

Enrique played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid in his career, but managed the Blaugrana to a treble in 2015, and during his spell as Spain manager he was accused of selecting players with a bias towards Barcelona by fans.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol claimed that the Spaniard is better suited to the role than other linked candidates Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann, because of his experience at the top level.

"There are no question marks over Luis Enrique. For me, you're talking about a guy who's been there seen it, done it, That to me is a Real Madrid manager," he stated.

"I don't think Real Madrid is a team that wants to gamble. They want to be assured, they're a team that has to win trophies every year. Now, it's not enough to be in and around titles, they have to be winners.

"Luis Enrique has won pretty much everything that's going, and it was with Barcelona, and the only thing I would say is, what would the feeling be?

"Of course Luis Enrique played for Real Madrid and Barcelona. He left Real Madrid to go to Barcelona, is there still a bitter taste in the fans mouth and the board's mouth? So to me that would be the only drawback, because when it comes to CVs, between the three of them, it's an absolute no-brainer."

Could Luis Enrique succeed at Real Madrid?

Whether the fans, and indeed players and staff at Real Madrid, would be willing to accept Enrique back as a result of his Barcelona links, remains up in the air.

If he is accepted, then he may be the best possible candidate on a pure footballing level. His previous experience in Spain was a highly successful one, and he is capable of managing big-name superstars, a requirement at Real Madrid.

Whilst Nagelsmann and Pochettino have had successful spells elsewhere, Enrique has more experience at the top level of La Liga and the top level of Europe, and his spell as Spain manager means he is well acquainted with some members of the Real Madrid squad.

If he is willing to take the role, he could prove to be an excellent successor to Ancelotti, but he may need to bring instant success in order to win the fanbase over.